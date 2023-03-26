Red Bull reveals Sergio Perez's 'biggest challenge' if he has to beat Max Verstappen this F1 season

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner mentioned that it would be difficult for Sergio Perez to compete in 23 races against reigning double-world champion Max Verstappen in 2023.

Verstappen has won the previous two championships, with his 2022 campaign being a domination, consisting of 15 race wins. After two rounds of racing in the 'longest F1 season', both Red Bull drivers have a win each but the Dutch driver leads the title race by a point as he had taken the fastest lap in Jeddah.

Speaking to iNews, Horner said:

“Checo was on the ropes careerwise. We did a deal that gave him a second wind and he has now won four grand prixs and numerous podiums. He is driving better and better and finding his confidence. The biggest challenge for Checo is sustaining that over 23 events because that is where Max has become so strong over the last few years with the relentless consistency that he has.”

“There isn’t another Max Verstappen"- Red Bull team boss

The Red Bull team boss has never shied away from singing praises for Max Verstappen and mentioned that there wasn't another driver like him on the grid.

He said:

“There isn’t another Max. If you look back at 2021 at the pressure he had at certain points, he drove some incredible races. In Zandvoort, his home nation had turned it into a flipping nightclub for the weekend."

He added:

"The noise on the grid, the expectation, the royal family was there. I remember watching him getting ready for the race, just a 24-year-old lad, he had this amazing ability to detach himself from what was going on around him and just be in the moment. He drove an incredible race, and won it, but there was no crowd surfing at the end of it. It was just on to the next one.”

He also spoke about his motivations for him despite leading Red Bull for 18 years, adding:

“We play our music loud and have a smile on our faces. It has to be more than a job. And that has to come from the top. An energy drink company taking on Mercedes Benz, Ferrari, Audi, and whoever else, but why the f*** not? If we have the right people, the right resources, the right culture why can’t we do it?”

It would be interesting to see if Red Bull could secure another double this season as they currently have the most dominant car in the grid.

