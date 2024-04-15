Red Bull's Adrian Newey shares one thing that is common between Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel

Red Bull aero wizard Adrian Newey recently talked about one similarity between defending world champion Max Verstappen and former F1 driver Sebastian Vettel.

Verstappen and Vettel are the only two drivers who won the drivers' world championships with Red Bull. From 2010 to 2013, it was Vettel who dominated the sport with the Milton Keynes-based team, winning four of his world championships and helping Red Bull win four constructors' championships.

After F1 moved into the hybrid era, Mercedes took charge and embarked on a long-dominant run, ending Vettel's and Red Bull's supremacy. However, the Brackley-based team was challenged by Verstappen in the 2021 F1 season, where the Dutchman valiantly raced Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and won his maiden world title.

Adrian Newey has worked closely with both the world champions since he has been with Red Bull since 2006. In an exclusive interview with RacingNews365, the Briton talked about how important it is for drivers to give precise feedback about the car to the team. He later revealed that both Verstappen and Vettel were very particular about the tires while giving feedback.

"I think with all the drivers I've been lucky enough to work with over the year, their feedback is vital. Very often, different drivers will be more sensitive to different areas. For example, Sebastian Vettel and Max have one thing in common, in that they are both very sensitive to the tires," Newey said.

Former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel shower praises Max Verstappen for dominating F1

Former Red Bull F1 driver Sebastian Vettel praised defending world champion Max Verstappen for consistently dominating the sport.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports in September 2023, Vettel also praised the Austrian team for making a great car, the RB19. He added how other drivers on the grid were not as consistent as Verstappen, something which was worth applauding.

"People say it's got a dominant car. He might, he might have you know he has a very good car but also for the team, you know the job they're pulling off every weekend. It's incredible. And you see other drivers, they're just not as consistent. They mean, everybody should get up and applaud," Vettel said.

The 2023 F1 season was the best for Max Verstappen since he won 19 out of 21 races and easily won his third consecutive world championship. In the process, he also broke Vettel's most consecutive race win record after winning 10 races in a row.