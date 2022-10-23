Christian Horner revealed that the children of the employees working at Red Bull are being bullied by others over the accusations of the team supposedly "cheating" in the 2021 season.

He stated that it is disappointing and shocking for the competitors to accuse the team, which in turn, is now affecting the children of the team's employees.

"It's tremendously disappointing for a fellow competitor to be accusing you of cheating; to accuse you of fraudulent activity is shocking. We're getting kids that are being bullied in playgrounds that are employees' children."

Ever since Red Bull have been accused of breaching the cost cap in the 2021 season, there have been rumors about the team "cheating" to win the driver's title. Team principals and drivers have been vocal against the same and have demanded a tough penalty against Red Bull. While they (Red Bull) denied any overspending, the FIA's report put forth a contrasting view. It revealed a $7.2 million overspending.

However, Christian Horner and the rest of the team are in denial of the same. He believes that it is not right and is disappointed by others accusing them of cheating without any knowledge of the details as there has been no statement explaining where the overspending was.

"It's absolutely shocking that another competitor without the facts, without any knowledge of the details, can be making that kind of accusation."

Horner reveals the allegations have affected Red Bull's worforce's mental health

Red Bull is one of the biggest teams on the paddock with a large number of employers. Christian Horner also stated that the allegations of cheating have started affecting the entire workforce.

"And the damage that that does to the brand, to our partners, to our drivers, to our workforce. You know, in an age where mental health is prevalent, we're seeing significant issues in our workforce."

According to him, the numbers that are being bounced in the media about the apparent breach and overspending are far from reality. He also said that it is wrong for the competitors to make such allegations about the team without any proof.

"We've been on trial because of public accusations since Singapore; the rhetoric of cheats, the rhetoric that we've had this enormous benefit. Numbers have been put out in the media that are miles out of reality."

The FIA are yet to reveal the exact area where the team overspent during last season. With that in mind, spectators and other teams are also expecting the organization to reveal what penalties the team will have to serve, which, as teams wish, should be a tough one.

