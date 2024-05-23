Red Bull's Helmut Marko explains why Fernando Alonso was not signed by the team

Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko recently explained why the team chose to not sign Fernando Alonso. One of the main reasons was how different both Alonso and their star driver, Max Verstappen, were.

Before Alonso sealed a long-term deal with Aston Martin, he was linked with Red Bull by various media reports. From Red Bull's perspective, Sergio Perez was also running out of his contract by 2024, which sparked speculations that the team could look to replace him.

In March 2023, F1 pundit Ralf Schumacher even claimed that the talks between Alonso and Red Bull were in advanced stages. However, their alleged link was debunked when Aston Martin announced Alonso's contract extension on April 11. His current contract with the British team stretches to the 2026 F1 season when the new power unit regulations will come into effect.

Speaking on Formel1.de's official YouTube channel, Red Bull's Helmut Marko admitted that the team did speak with Fernando Alonso about a contract. However, he claimed that the Spaniard's arrival could have disrupted the peace in the team, which he and Max Verstappen cherish.

“Well, there have been conversations [with Fernando Alonso]. But as I mentioned before, a harmonious work environment is very important to Max and I think that probably would not have been the case with Alonso,” Marko said.

He talked about how both Alonso and Verstappen are far apart when it comes to their lifestyle and age. Additionally, Marko felt that the clash of their strong personalities would have hampered the team's overall performance.

“No, I think it would be very difficult for a team. Alonso would be the oldest World Champion on the team, Max the youngest, and they are generations apart. I don’t think Alonso does sim racing or gets into a simulator on a plane right after a Grand Prix,” he went on.

“So they are two opposite personalities, both very good drivers and also personalities. But when it comes to seeing who is faster, neither of them are very modest. And it would be very, very difficult for a team to take that in a positive direction.”

Helmut Marko on how Red Bull approached Fernando Alonso during the team's early days

2024 was not the only year Red Bull tried to hire Fernando Alonso.

In the same interview with Formel1.de, Helmut Marko revealed that they tried to chase the Spaniard back when Red Bull was still young. Marko feels that the new team underwhelmed Alonso, who apparently did not believe they could win championships.

“Well, we were talking to Alonso in the early years of Red Bull Racing. I don’t think he thought we were capable of manufacturing cars that could compete to win World Championships. And that didn’t work out,” Marko said.

Soon after Red Bull entered F1, they began winning races and eventually championships from 2010, including each of the last three. The Austrian giants currently hold six constructors' and seven drivers' championships.