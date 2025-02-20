Red Bull's Helmut Marko lays down the expectations for Liam Lawson ahead of his first F1 season with 4x champion Max Verstappen

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko expects Liam Lawson to be a consistent points scorer alongside Max Verstappen in the 2025 season. The Kiwi driver got the nod ahead of Yuki Tsunoda for a shot at the senior team at the end of the 2024 season.

Despite having just 11 races under his belt, Lawson impressed the Red Bull hierarchy to potentially complete his first full year in the sport with the Austrian team. However, there have been a lot of doubts over the move and if the 23-year-old could last a complete season alongside Verstappen.

Speaking with OE24, Helmut Marko laid out precise requirements for Liam Lawson alongside Max Verstappen this year and said:

"He should be a constant point collector and help Max when necessary, not just try."

The two drivers have been part of the Red Bull family for a long time, with the Dutchman being the senior. Speaking with F1.com, the four-time F1 world champion gave his opinion on his interactions with Lawson, saying:

“We’ve seen each other at the photo shoots. I’m sure it’s going to be fine – I’ve seen Liam grow throughout the junior team and he fully deserves his shot with the team. I’m excited to work together and have a great season again.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner also had faith in Lawson's abilities alongside the Dutch driver, referred to as the "teammate killer" in F1.

Red Bull team principal chimes in on Liam Lawson's expectations alongside Max Verstappen

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner believes Liam Lawson had a "clear job" in 2025 - offering his support to Max Verstappen wherever necessary.

Speaking with GPBlog, the Brit reflected on the Kiwi driver and said:

"Liam's job is quite clear. He's there to try and provide as much support as he possibly can. There's not an expectation for him to go out and beat a four-time world champion. If he beats him, fantastic, and there's no order to say that he can't."

"But I think it's a matter of trying to take the pressure off Liam as best we can. He has been part of our team for a couple of years as test and reserve driver. One of the things that really impressed us about him is his mental strength and resilience," he added.

Horner reiterated that the Milton-Keynes outfit's goal for the season was to help Max Verstappen get a fifth successive world championship and match Michael Schumacher's record.

The Dutchman won his fourth title last year after he held off the challenge from Lando Norris and won the championship by 63 points.

