Red Bull's Liam Lawson hilariously discusses the "1 Gorilla vs 100 Men" social media trend 

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls driver, shared his take on a social media trend that left fans in splits. He was asked who would win in a battle between one gorilla and 100 men, and Lawson sided with the animal, citing his power and size.

Lawson touched down in Miami for the upcoming race weekend to represent Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB). However, before the race goes on floors on May 5, he featured in a hilarious social media trend.

In a video shared by 'The Red Flags Podcast,' the New Zealander shared his take on a hypothetical battle between one gorilla vs. 100 men. Interestingly, Lawson placed his bet on the gorilla to defeat the 100 men since the animal is massive in size with huge strength to overpower any human being.

Moreover, when the cameraman didn't agree with his opinion, Liam Lawson went on to explain why the 100 men won't stand a chance against the gorilla.

"The gorilla [wins]. You guys disagree? Dude, what are you talking about? Gorilla is massive. They [100 men] would have to coordinate themselves perfectly to try and get this gorilla. No way! The strength of a gorilla?" Lawson explained in the video.

Interestingly, when asked which F1 driver he would like to lead a fight against a gorilla, he named his former Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen because the latter is an aggressive person.

Meanwhile, Lawson had a difficult start to the 2025 season as his career with Red Bull lasted only two race weekends. After he failed to score points in Australia and China, Yuki Tsunoda replaced him from round three, the Japanese GP. However, the Milton Keynes-based squad didn't cut ties with him completely. Instead, they demoted him to the sister team, Racing Bulls, as he continues to be a part of the Red Bull pool of drivers.

Liam Lawson opens up on coming to terms with Red Bull exit

Liam Lawson at F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty

Red Bull demoted Liam Lawson back to Racing Bulls just two races into the 2025 F1 season as he failed to score points and meet expectations. However, the triple header in April (Japanese, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabian GP) proved to be a blessing in disguise as the New Zealander had less time to dwell on his failed stint.

Talking to Autosport, he said:

"Honestly, you want more time to go through things, but in some ways it was probably good for my head just to be racing and having no time to really think about anything else. It was just three weeks in a row driving a car, and that was probably good for me."

"But obviously it's been useful now to have a week off to be able to process everything that we've just been through and then come back here with an even stronger mindset. It's been obviously a pretty intense few months, especially with the triple header. Everything that happened is obviously something that I can't change," he added.

Liam Lawson is, however, still a part of the Red Bull group and is competing with the sister team Racing Bulls. However, his points tally for the season still remains blank after five races.

