Red Bull's 'next Max Verstappen' lifts the lid on what the team's 'big dogs' praise means for him 

Arvid Lindblad, touted as Red Bull's 'next Max Verstappen' has shared his opinion on the praise from senior members like Christian Horner and Helmut Marko and feels that it is a result of what he's doing on the track. The young driver is only 17 years old and has already shown signs of maturity beyond his years, which could be pivotal in delivering results.

In the quest to achieve his superlicense, Lindblad is currently racing in the Formula Oceania Championship in New Zealand and looks set to win the whole thing. If he does win the championship, he will secure his superlicense and become eligible to drive F1 cars.

With Max Verstappen having been part of the Red Bull team for more than a decade, there have been suggestions that the Dutch driver might be on his way out of the team. To add to this, the Austrian team's driver pipeline has not produced a talent big enough to make a mark on the grid for some time now.

That's where Arvid Lindblad comes in, as he has not only been impressive on the track, but his results defy his age as well. On being touted as a natural successor to Max Verstappen by many and being praised by both Horner and Marko, the young Red Bull-backed driver told RacingNews365:

"It's great to be having my results and performances appreciated and noticed by Dr Marko and Christian because they're very important for my career. They're very much the big dogs in Red Bull Racing. Me performing well, and them being happy, is paramount for my future."

He added:

"But, to be honest, it's not really something I think about. At the end of the day, it's all kind of noise. If you think about it too much, it can very easily go to your head. Them saying that stuff is good, and it shows that they're happy with me right now, but things can change very quickly, as we know in motorsport, and them saying that now, that alone is not going to put me into Formula 1."

The prodigy also shared his thoughts on how he deals with the pressure that comes with being labeled as the next Max Verstappen.

How the 'next Max Verstappen' deals with pressure

Arvid Lindblad during day one of Formula 2 Testing at Yas Marina Circuit- Source: Getty

If Arvid Lindblad does make it to F1, then he would be one of the many drivers who have made it to the pinnacle of motorsports. The Red Bull talent pipeline has produced some amazing talents like Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, and Max Verstappen in the past.

Lindblad would join those drivers as the ones who got the opportunity to show what they can do in the sport. The young driver would also be looking to emulate what Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen were able to achieve with Red Bull as they won multiple titles with the team. With such hype and expectation, pressure is inevitable. Arvid, however, doesn't feel it much as he says:

"I'm very focused on myself and performing every time I get in the car, because that's what I enjoy. I love driving these cars, and having the opportunity to drive in F2 this year is something I'm really excited about. I'm just focused on doing well there. Things hopefully will fall into place. From a pressure point of view, it doesn't really add much pressure for me - I'm really hungry to win. I want to win."

He added:

"I'd say all the pressure I feel is from myself, because I have that hunger, that passion and that expectation from myself. So, honestly, them saying that doesn't really make a difference. I've always seen it as, from a junior team point of view, that they have faith in me. That's why I'm on the programme. They think I'm doing a good job, that's why they're saying these things in the press."

Arvid Lindblad has spoken highly about Max Verstappen and how the driver tends to have a lot of time for the youngsters. It would be interesting to see if the teenager gets a chance in F1 free practice sessions this season if he does end up acquiring the superlicense points.

