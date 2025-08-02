Red Bull's Pierre Wache shares alarming update after a humbling day for the team

Red Bull's technical director, Pierre Wache, provided an alarming update after a disappointing Friday practice session for the Austrian team at the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix. The Milton Keynes-based outfit had a difficult time in practice sessions as both Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda struggled with the balance of the RB21 around the iconic Hungaroring circuit.The duo constantly complained of both understeer and oversteer issues in the car as they struggled to maximize performance from the car. The former world champions had brought some new parts to Spa last weekend but were unable to utilize them in the damp conditions on Sunday.While commenting on the team's struggles, Wache spoke about doing tests on the RB21 throughout the two sessions, which did not yield expected results, and said, via The Race:&quot;We did some tests during both sessions today, and nothing is responding as expected. We have to analyze all the tests we have done during the night and tomorrow before free practice. Currently, we are not competitive enough, so there is a lot of work to do and we are hoping we will find some good solutions for tomorrow.&quot;Max Verstappen scored a P9 and P14 in the FP1 and FP2 sessions, while his Red Bull teammate Yuki Tsunoda managed a P17 and P9, respectively, in the two sessions.Red Bull driver reflects on a tough day in BudapestRed Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that it was a tough day for him inside the car, as he believed that he was experiencing low grip throughout the first two sessions at Budapest.Speaking with F1.com, the Dutchman analyzed the Friday Free Practice sessions and said:“Today was quite tough and it was a low grip feeling in the car and not as balanced as we would have liked. It is difficult to say what the problem was, as nothing really worked, so we will have to investigate overnight, as so far it has not been our weekend. During the session, I had a towel that you wipe your face with in the car when I went out.&quot;Instead of it potentially flying in between my feet, which would have been dangerous, I drove off the line and got rid of it in the safest way possible. Overall today wasn’t great so we need to understand what was causing the problems and I’m sure that we can do better and turn things around.&quot;Red Bull has turned around their car's difficult Friday sessions on multiple occasions and has been at the front of the grid consistently. The Austrian team would hope for a similar turnaround in performance overnight and be more competitive in the all-important qualifying session on Saturday.