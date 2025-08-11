  • home icon
  Red Bull's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase pulls back the curtain on Max Verstappen's weakness as an F1 driver

Red Bull's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase pulls back the curtain on Max Verstappen's weakness as an F1 driver

By Devang Chauhan
Published Aug 11, 2025 08:10 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Final Practice - Source: Getty
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing in discussion with his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase- Source: Getty

Red Bull Race Engineer Gianpiero Lambiase claimed that Max Verstappen's weakness as an F1 driver was his stubbornness. The Dutch driver has had the same race engineer since his first race with the Austrian team in Spain in 2016, and the duo has formed a formidable combination in the racing world.

The pair are often heard on the team radio talking to each other during the races and delivering straightforward responses in their bid to extract maximum performance out of the car.

Although many are often left surprised by their blunt responses during heated moments, the dynamic between Verstappen and Lambiase has never changed, as they have continued to share a good friendship off the track.

In a video shared by Red Bull for their 'Behind the Charge' segment on the social media platform X, the Anglo-Italian race engineer could be heard speaking about Max Verstappen's biggest limitation in the sport in a light-hearted manner and revealed:

"Max’s limitation? His stubbornness. He knows best, and that is an engineering challenge: to try and get yourself under his skin and into his head. I’ve come to accept that, even if at he time, he refuses to take in your recommendation, actually, he is absorbing it like a sponge, and he won’t admit it, but he will then go and do what you’ve asked."
Gianpiero Lambiase has been in Max Verstappen's ear for all of his 65 victories and played an integral role in his four consecutive world championships from 2021 to 2024.

Max Verstappen's race engineer sings praises for the Red Bull driver

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, stated that he believed his charge had taken the mantle from Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton in the last couple of years.

In the video, the 44-year-old was full of praise for the 27-year-old and said:

"Max is clearly a generational talent. He’s followed... in recent years, [Michael] Schumacher, Lewis [Hamilton], and he has taken on that mantle. And I think what he’s brought to this paddock. You see it in his relationship with the rookies nowadays; they’re all looking up to him and aspiring to be him and to achieve what he’s achieved. So, I think Formula 1 needs to be grateful for that."
Lambiase also chimed in on Max Verstappen's perceived off-track image and added:

"Here at the track, Max, he’s portrayed as the villain of the paddock, but away from the track, he is the complete opposite. He’s the most sincere, gentle giant and a very likeable character. I consider him a top friend."

Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season and is unlikely to change his race engineer during his remaining years with the team due to the connection between the duo.

