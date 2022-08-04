Red Bull secures chief engineer from Mercedes' engine department

Red Bull have successfully acquired Phil Prew, the chief engineer from Mercedes' engine department. This acquisition is pivotal considering the fact that the Milton Keynes-based outfit plans to manufacture its own power units after the new engine regulations are introduced in 2026.

Du 🏁 @_UnknownOrbit Former Mercedes High Performance Powertrains members that have now made the switch to Red Bull Powertrains:



-Andy Cowell (former managing director at Mercedes HPP)



-Phil Prew (chief engineer at Mercedes HPP)



-Ben Hodgkinson (Head of Mechanical Engineering at Mercedes HPP)



Prew has been a crucial part of the Mercedes engine program, helping the team win multiple drivers' and constructors' championships over the years. He previously worked with Red Bull's current Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey at McLaren. Prew also served as a race engineer for David Coulthard, Lewis Hamilton, and Sergio Perez from 1996 to 2016, having amassed considerable experience in the sport.

The team also managed to acquire Ben Hodgkinson, a former Mercedes power unit engineer, to help them with their engine development plan from 2022 onwards. In addition to Hodgkinson, the team has acquired several other Mercedes employees. Some of the other names that have joined Milton Keynes are:

Andy Cowell, former Managing Director at Mercedes HPP

Steve Blewett, Head of Manufacturing at Mercedes HPP

Pip Clode, PU concept team leader at Mercedes HPP

Steve Brodie, Trackside and Final Inspection Manager

Anton Mayo, Engineering Team Leader

Red Bull to receive Honda F1 power unit support until 2025

The Austrian team and Honda have confirmed that they will be extending their partnership with a power unit support deal extension until the end of the 2025 season.

Honda departed F1 at the end of the 2021 season. They, however, remain under a support agreement with the Milton Keynes-based team, while Red Bull Powertrains have taken over the Honda engine IP. The partnership was initially supposed to last until the end of 2023 but has now been extended for two more years before the new 2026 season regulations are introduced.

The team's advisor and talent scout Helmut Marko thanked the Japanese manufacturer for the extended partnership, saying:

“We thank Honda for their positive response to working together. We are excited to continue our partnership in F1 until the end of 2025 with the PU supplied by Honda. We have had a successful relationship so far, winning the drivers’ championship in 2021 and currently leading the drivers’ and teams’ classifications, with the aim of securing both 2022 titles.”

Max Verstappen and his team currently lead both championships heading into the summer break. The Dutchman currently has a massive lead of 80 points over his championship rival Charles Leclerc, putting the Monegasque driver on the backfoot for the remainder of the season.

