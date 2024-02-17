Red Bull seeking a quick resolution to Christian Horner's internal investigation - Reports

Red Bull are reportedly looking for a quick resolution to the Christian Horner internal investigation as the rumor mill continues to ramp up.

The news of an investigation against Horner took the F1 world by storm a few weeks back. Rumors around the same seem to have picked up ever since he made an appearance in the team's 2024 car launch.

Looking at the situation and how the team's name is being dragged through the mud, The Times has reported that the brand is trying to expedite the investigation before it causes further damage.

Horner has been the team principal at Red Bull ever since the team came into existence in 2005. He's helped the team grow and with that, his own stature in F1 has grown over the years.

He led the team on a four-year dominant run where it swept all the championships from 2010 to 2013. After losing out to Mercedes in the Turbo Hybrid era, Horner once again led the resurgence of the squad as the team won the Drivers' title in 2021.

Since then, Red Bull have become a dominant force in F1 with Christian Horner leading the team to 21 wins out of 22 races in 2023. While all of this has been going on and the Milton Keynes squad grew from strength to strength, the sudden news of Horner being investigated has come as a surprise.

What's worse is multiple reports of key team personnel not seeing eye to eye with Horner and insinuations of the Red Bull boss being investigated for sexual harassment by a Dutch publication. The Austrian brand right now find themselves in a not-so-ideal situation with Horner and is seeking a swift resolution.

A look into rumors around Christian Horner and his internal investigation at Red Bull

Ever since Red Bull's car launch, multiple reports from different publications have been published about the case with some major claims. One report from The Telegraph claims that Christian Horner is being investigated for sexual harassment and had even offered hush money of £650,000 to the victim.

At the same time, there is a report published by Motorsport Total that claims that the Max Verstappen family has fallen out with Horner and is not on good terms with him.

According to the report, Max's dad Jos and Horner do not see eye to eye anymore and to make things worse, there is possibly a power battle between Helmut Marko and Horner as well.

The reality of the situation is just not clear and with the rumor mill running wild with rampant stories, the Austrian brand would hope to expedite the investigation process to an end to all of this.