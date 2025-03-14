Red Bull seeking super license exemption for 'next Max Verstappen' as F1 preparations ramp up

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko revealed that they were seeking a super license exemption for Arvid Lindblad who is touted to be the "next Max Verstappen" by the team. The young Brit has impressed everyone with his rapid progression through the junior categories and already racked up enough super license points to make his way to the F1 grid.

After winning the Formula Oceania Championship in New Zealand at the beginning of the 2025 season, Lindblad will make his debut on the F2 grid with Campos Racing. While speaking to Auto Motor und Sport, the Red Bull team advisor confirmed that they had moved to the FIA to get a super license exemption for Arvid Lindblad as he turns 18 in September later this year.

The sport's governing body gives super license to young drivers if they have 40 points and are over the age of 18. He said:

"We have Ayumu Iwasa as our reserve driver. Lindblad has the points for the super license. We also completed a 300km test with him in a Formula 1 car at Imola, so he could theoretically step in.

"But he doesn't turn 18 until September. That's why we're currently applying to the FIA for an exemption for the super license. Antonelli got it, too. We see no reason why the same shouldn't be true for Lindblad. Then we'd already have two drivers on the bench," Marko added.

With an impressive year in F2, the 17-year-old who is being hailed as the "next Max Verstappen", could make his way to F1 racing in the VCARB F1 team next year.

Max Verstappen chimes in on his new teammate Liam Lawson in 2025

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that his new teammate Liam Lawson has been "very good" already as he mentioned that the Kiwi had been part of the junior program for quite some time.

Speaking with Man of Many, the four-time F1 world champion spoke about the Kiwi and said:

“It’s very good. Liam has been part of the junior team already for a long time, so I’ve seen him around a lot. He’s been in meetings already and the team sees him around race weekends. Besides that, last season he raced already in Formula 1.

"So yeah, I think it will be very natural. We get on very well and at the end of the day, the most important bit is that we try to improve the car together and work well together as a team. I’m sure we will," Verstappen added.

Liam Lawson will be Max Verstappen's fifth teammate since joining Red Bull in the middle of the 2016 season. Apart from Daniel Ricciardo in his first two years, the Dutchman has been ruthless in his dominance of his teammates which included the likes of race winners like Sergio Perez and Pierre Gasly with his other ex-teammate Alex Albon having two podiums of his own as well.

