Red Bull junior driver Arvid Lindblad took the pole position in one of the Formula Regional Oceania races at Manfield in New Zealand in his bid to secure the super license points. The British driver, who has Swedish and Indian roots, has been dominating the Formula Oceania Championship, having previously won multiple races at Hampton Downs to take the Dorothy Smith Memorial Trophy.

Heading into the weekend at Circuit Chris Amon in Manfield, Lindblad showcased his class and skill behind the wheel once again as he took the pole position by over a tenth from M2 Competition team-mate Nikita Johnson in a field that was separated by over four tenths from P1 to P14.

The Red Bull junior driver took to his Instagram to reshare the post by Toyota Gazoo Racing of him parking his car in front of the P1 sign at the track.

Trending

Snapshot from Arvid Lindblad's Instagram Story (@arvid.lindblad)

After claiming the pole position, the 17-year-old went on to dominate the feature race and finished ahead of Johnson to bring home the race win. After the victory, in his post-race interview, he said:

“It felt good to drive. I was really comfortable, the team gave me an amazing car and it was good to get the job done. I’m really happy with the car and the pace was really strong. I wasn’t too happy on Thursday and I said that and we’ve worked hard over the last few days to improve the package and we’ve done that.”

The Red Bull sensation could secure his super license points after the run of races in New Zealand as he needs just 15 points to reach the 40-point mark. If he finishes P1 in the series, he would get 18 points, and even a P4 in the championship currently would get him the FIA Super License.

Red Bull junior remarks on praise from top hierarchy

Red Bull junior driver Arvid Lindblad stated that he felt great after team principal Christian Horner and advisor Helmut Marko heaped praise on his performances and results thus far.

Speaking with RacingNews365, the youngster said:

"It's great to be having my results and performances appreciated and noticed by Dr Marko and Christian because they're very important for my career. They're very much the big dogs in Red Bull Racing. Me performing well, and them being happy, is paramount for my future.

"If you think about it too much, it can very easily go to your head. Them saying that stuff is good, and it shows that they're happy with me right now, but things can change very quickly, as we know in motorsport, and them saying that now, that alone is not going to put me into Formula 1."

Lindblad would be racing in the F2 in the 2025 season with Campos Racing and could potentially find himself racing in F1 this year in one of the Red Bull teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback