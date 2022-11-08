Red Bull set for reconciliation with Sky Sports after Mexican GP boycott - Reports

Red Bull and Sky Sports are expected for a reconciliation, as reported by Dailymail after the Milton Keynes-based squad boycotted the broadcaster at the Mexican GP last week.

As per the aforementioned report, Sky Sports Formula 1 director Billy McGinty, is due to visit Red Bull's factory on Monday to address the issues that had led to the boycott. The report says:

"Sky Sports’ Formula One director, Billy McGinty, is due to visit Red Bull’s factory on Monday as the two side’s kiss and make up after their row at the Mexican Grand Prix."

Red Bull decided to boycott any media commitments with Sky Sports during the Mexican GP week. According to the report, the Sky Sports managing director Jonathan Licht and their director McGinty have been in touch with Red Bull. The report says:

"Sportsmail understands that since then Sky Sports managing director Jonathan Licht and McGinty have been in touch with Red Bull and that both sides have decided to draw a line under the fallout. McGinty’s visit to Milton Keynes is part of the reconciliation process."

RBR News 🇳🇱🇲🇽 @redbulletin | Sky Sports F1 director, Billy McGinty, is due to visit Red Bull’s factory today to clear the air after the teams boycott at the Mexican Grand Prix.



Red Bull boss Christian Horner is set to take part in the Sky Sports broadcast during the Brazilian GP this weekend. Both Ted Kravitz and Horner will talk more after they arrive in Brazil. The report says:

"Horner, who celebrated wife Geri Halliwell’s 50th birthday at a star-studded party in Oxfordshire on Saturday at which Verstappen was guest of honour, is expected to take part in Sky’s broadcast of the penultimate round of the season in Sao Paulo this coming weekend. Kravitz and Horner, meanwhile, are due to talk once they have touched down in Brazil."

Red Bull's Max Verstappen explains reason behind Sky Sports boycott

Max Verstappen explained after winning the Mexican GP why he decided to boycott Sky Sports.

According to the two-time champion, it all came down to the constant digging he and his team had to face all season. Verstappen also talked about the disrespect that forced him to boycott Sky Sports. He said:

"It had nothing to do with this weekend. But this year, it’s been a constant… kind of like digging, being disrespectful, especially one particular person. And at one point it’s enough you know? I don’t accept it."

He continued:

"You can’t live in the past; you just have to move on. At the moment, social media is a very toxic place. And if you are constantly being like that, live on TV, you make it only worse instead of trying to make it better in the world. You keep being … You keep disrespecting me, and one point, I’m not tolerating it anymore, so that’s why I decided to stop answering,”

With Sky Sports ready for reconciliation, it brings an end to a conflict the sport's biggest broadcaster should never have been a part of.

