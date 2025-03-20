Red Bull shares montage of Max Verstappen and race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase after Lewis Hamilton's remarks

Lewis Hamilton called out Max Verstappen and Gianpiero Lambiase's (GP) radio conversations while defending his radio chatter with Riccardo Adami during the Australian Grand Prix. Throwing the Dutchman and GP's partnership under the bus, Red Bull shared a montage and pictures of the pair enjoying their time with each other.

After a successful partnership with Peter Bonnington at Mercedes, Hamilton has a new race engineer at Ferrari, with Riccardo Adami. At their first race together in Australia, the latter was heard over the broadcast suggesting the seven-time champion used 'K-1' during the race in down-under, supposedly for greater electrical energy deployment.

However, Lewis Hamilton repeatedly requested Adami to leave him alone during the race and reduce radio chatter. Following this, the media questioned the 40-year-old about how his relationship with the Italian engineer is developing so far.

In response, the Ferrari driver took a dig at Max Verstappen and his heated radio messages with his race engineer GP and claimed that Lambiase had soaked up abuse over the years. Reacting to Hamilton's statements and sharing how Verstappen and GP have a strong relationship, Red Bull shared images and videos of the pair enjoying their time together.

"MV 🤜🤛 GP"

Gianpiero Lambiase is the reigning champion's second race engineer in F1 and has been with him since he joined Red Bull mid-season in 2016.

Gianpiero Lambiase once revealed how he and Max Verstappen became a force to be reckoned with in the F1 realm

Gianpiero Lambiase and Max Verstappen at the F1 Grand Prix Of Australia - Source: Getty

While the 27-year-old is often reckoned as the strongest driver on the current F1 grid, the same was not said of him a few years earlier. Young Verstappen was regarded as an aggressive driver who used to crash out of races on multiple occasions during the season.

Reflecting on how Max Verstappen has developed over the years, GP revealed last year that he and Verstappen spent extensive time on improving the latter's racecraft, and said (via BBC):

"Max learned some really harsh lessons in the two or three years before 2021. His racecraft really was something that we focused on, making sure we were just picking up points when it wasn't possible to win a race. We were concentrating on building his consistency, needing to be finishing every race, maybe not putting himself in a situation where he can end up in a 50/50 accident with another driver."

After losing the Australian Grand Prix to Lando Norris, Max Verstappen was dethroned as the championship leader for the first time in 1029 days. The Red Bull driver had been leading the drivers' standings since the 2022 Spanish GP when he overtook Charles Leclerc in the championship standings.

