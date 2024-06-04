Red Bull signs multi-year contract extension with Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing has signed Sergio Perez for another two years until the end of 2026. Announcing the 2025 driver lineup, the Milton Keynes squad has finalized their second seat alongside Max Verstappen for 2025 and beyond.

Sergio Perez has played an integral part in the success of the team since his first year with Red Bull Racing in 2021. His most recent contribution was helping the team achieve their first 1-2 in the drivers championship in 2023. Despite the slump in form for the last two races, speculation had suggested that the Mexican would be retained for 2025 and beyond.

Commenting on the announcement of his contract extension, Sergio Perez said in an official release:

Trending

“I am really happy to commit my future to this great Team, it is a challenge like no other racing for Oracle Red Bull Racing, both on track and off track. I am delighted to be staying here to continue our journey together and contribute to this Team’s great history for two more years. Being part of the Team is an immense challenge, and one I love.”

“We have a great challenge this year and I have full trust in the whole Team that the future is bright here and I am excited to be part of it. I want to thank everyone for all the trust they are putting in me, it is a lot and I want to pay it back with excellent results on track, and off track. I think we have a lot of work to do, we have a lot more Championships to win together," he added.

Red Bull chief Christian Horner hails Sergio Perez's start to the 2024 season

Red Bull Racing CEO Christian Horner hailed Sergio Perez's strong form at the start of the season despite the disappointing results in the last two races. The 34-year-old driver had a consistent top-5 run until the Chinese GP.

The British team boss felt that the convergence of the grid has led to a few disappointments for the Mexican driver. Nevertheless, Horner felt that the former Force India driver was the best choice for their lineup in 2025.

Speaking about Sergio Perez in a team statement, Horner said:

“Now is an important time to confirm our line-up for 2025 and we are very pleased to continue working together with Checo. Continuity and stability are important for the Team and both Checo and Max are a successful and robust partnership, securing our first ever one-two finish for the Team in the Championship last year. Checo has had a strong start to 2024 with second places in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Japan and then his podium in China.”

“The past few races have been tough, there is convergence on the grid, but we are confident in Checo and look forward to his return to proven form and performance, that we so often see. Last year was a unicorn season and we will need to work hard to retain our titles, but we are assured in our line up and with the Team as a whole, which is imperative in what is shaping up to be a close fought Championship this year,” Horner added.

While several drivers were previously linked to the 2025 seat at Red Bull, Horner stated that his current driver was the primary option. This announcement will have a ripple effect in the driver market for 2025 with more signings expected across the grid prior to the summer break.