Red Bull sister team AlphaTauri drops a hint of what its name and livery might be for the 2024 F1 season

Red Bull sister team AlphaTauri recently released a cryptic post on their official social media accounts, hinting that they could soon reveal their new brand identity and official name. After the 2023 F1 season, the fanbase has been discussing the team's brand shift. There have also been reports of them bringing their operations closer to the defending world champions and senior team, Red Bull.

In a recent post, AlphaTauri posted a bright blue picture with nothing but 'B.RB' written on it. The background had a subtle outline of the iconic bull logo. Since the background of the picture is completely blue, this could also hint at their upcoming livery design.

The 'RB' abbreviation entails that the team will surely have 'Bull' in their name, while the 'R' could simply not be 'Red' since that is what their senior team uses. Another confusing part of the name is the 'B' at the beginning, which could be anything.

The British-Italian team did not perform well in the 2023 F1 season, as they finished eighth in the constructors' championship, scoring only 25 points. Thus, the seniors on the Red Bull team have decided to help their sister team in whatever way possible. The AlphaTauri team could perform better in 2024.

AlphaTauri taking parts from Red Bull's RB19 for their 2024 car

AlphaTauri CEO Peter Bayer recently claimed that his team will be taking the front suspension from Red Bull's 2023 RB19 car and using it on their 2024 car. Bayer believes that the regulations allow them to take parts from the senior team and use them next year. Speaking to motorsport-total.com, he said:

“Next year, we will continue with our current rear and use the Red Bull front suspension from their current car at the front. There have been years when we have done something different for various reasons. But we have the opportunity to do it, and the regulations allow it, so we will do it, like a number of other teams.”

The Faenza-based F1 team will soon be working more closely with its senior division in order to push themselves forward in the grid. Many operations could also move out of Faenza and move to Milton Keynes, where Red Bull's factory is located.