Red Bull “spoilt for choice” in 2023, with at least five juniors awaiting F1 promotions

Red Bull could have a conundrum on their hands come 2023. Christian Horner and Co. may be spoilt for choice with at least five young drivers hoping to get a promotion to F1.

Their world-class junior program is helmed by former Austrian driver Dr. Helmut Marko. Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and reigning world champion Max Verstappen are two of the many talented graduates currently plying their trade in F1.

They also have a reputation for championing youth and have been known to give many young drivers their first drive in F1. With Sergio Perez's age and contract both on the waning end, it would not come as a surprise if there was a shuffle up in their garage, as well as Alpha Tauri's.

Leading the charge is 18-year-old Dennis Hauger, the 2021 F3 world champion. Hauger will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Oscar Piastri. Piastri won the F2 title in 2021 after sealing the F3 crown in 2020. The Australian, however, is only a reserve driver for Alpine during the 2022 season.

They also have 23-year-old Indian driver Jehan Daruvala, who could be in with a shout for an F1 seat in the future. Both Daruvala and Hauger will drive for Prema Racing and are expected to be on the hunt for the title.

In addition to them are Jüri Vips, Liam Lawson, and Ayumu Iwasa. Vips is set to race for Hitech GP, Lawson will feature for Carlin, and Iwasa will run for DAMS.

What Christian Horner and Dr. Helmut Marko decide could go on to shape the futures of Red Bull and their sister team in the years to come. With no dearth of talent waiting in the wings, the onus is on the hierarchy to make the right call with these young drivers.

Mercedes and Red Bull's rivalry compared to 'two boxers' by Toto Wolff

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has compared his team's rivalry with Christian Horner's outfit to 'two boxers' fighting in a ring.

The 50-year-old Austrian was in conversation with German publication Auto Motor und Sport when he spoke about Mercedes' title fight in 2021. He said:

“With the Ferrari, the power came from the engine. We knew we could beat them if we managed to make up for the deficit on the straights. Ferrari also made more mistakes. With Red Bull, it was an open exchange of blows, like two boxers taking turns trading punches.”

In the end, both heavyweights shared the honors. Red Bull won the world drivers' championship with Max Verstappen while Mercedes maintained their stranglehold on the constructors' championship.

Edited by Anurag C