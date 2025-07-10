Red Bull stakeholder change offers hint into Christian Horner's firing: Reports

Red Bull axing Christian Horner came as a shock to the paddock, as the Briton had been shielded from losing his job just 12 months ago. While the F1 sphere speculates about the possible reason, latest reports revealed that a change in Red Bull GmbH's ownership structure could be a major reason behind Horner being stripped away from his position at the team.

Horner became the team principal of the Milton Keynes-based squad in 2005 and remained at the helm of its F1 operations for over two decades. Though he had overseen Red Bull's most successful F1 years, he was accused of behaving inappropriately with a colleague last year, which threatened his role at the team.

However, the 51-year-old was able to retain his position at the team owing to the support of the majority of Red Bull stakeholders, the Thai Yoovidhya family. The Thai investors had always vetoed any decision about Horner's removal, as the Austrian investors were understood to be in favor of the 51-year-old's sacking.

But, according to PlanetF1, this all changed in May this year as Chalerm Yoovidhya sold his personal two percent stake to a Swiss company, Fides Trustees. This allowed the Austrian and Thai sides to have an equal stake in the company for the first time, which seemingly allowed for an easier impeachment of Christian Horner as the Mateschitz camp powered through with the decision.

How did Laurent Mekies react to being promoted to Christian Horner's role at Red Bull?

Christian Horner (L), Pierre Wache, and Laurent Mekies (R) at the F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Source: Getty

With Christian Horner losing his job at Red Bull, a void appeared in the team as the squad lost its face in the F1 paddock. But the Austrian squad was ready for such a situation, as Racing Bulls team principal, Laurent Mekies, was promoted to this role.

Reflecting on taking the responsibility at Milton Keynes, the Frenchman said in a statement by Red Bull:

"Over the last year and a half it has been an absolute privilege to lead Visa Cash App Racing Bulls and I would like to thank all of our talented people both in Faenza and Milton Keynes. Looking to the future, I am excited to be taking on the role of CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, one of the most successful and dynamic teams in the sport. It’s an honour to be part of this group of brilliant people that embody the Red Bull spirit."

"Together we will achieve great results, building on the incredible legacy left by Christian Horner during his two decades in charge."

Red Bull sits fourth in the constructors' standings with a 48-point deficit to Mercedes in third, as Horner departs the team.

