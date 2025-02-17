Red Bull supremo makes his feelings known about the 2026 F1 technical regulations

Pierre Wache, Red Bull's technical director, shared his candid opinion on the incoming 2026 technical regulations. He believes the engine and chassis regulations are still challenging, but it's perhaps too late to discuss possible overhauls.

FIA is set to bring significant changes to the engine regulations from the 2026 season onwards. With an aim to transform F1 into a more sustainable sport, the engine will have a 50% electrical share and a 50% combustion share. Moreover, the engines will run on sustainable fuels. In addition, the chassis will also undergo a change to make it more adaptable and the car lighter in weight.

For Red Bull, the upcoming regulation overhaul will be a gamble as they are set to manufacture their own engine in Milton Keynes in partnership with Ford. Meanwhile, the team's technical director, Pierre Wache, shared his candid opinion on the upcoming overhaul. Talking to Motorsport.com, he said:

"It's improved quite a lot. The combination of chassis and engine is still very challenging in terms of characteristics, but that's the same for everyone. I'm not sure if that combination will be nice, but that's my personal opinion and has nothing to do with how competitive we can ultimately be."

He added:

"It's also too late to discuss that now. Even if the speed profile and the experiences for the drivers are not what we want to see from Formula 1, it's still purely our job to build the fastest package. That's why I'm not focusing on what I personally think of the new rules anymore."

Regardless of his opinion, Wache said that the engine regulation will make the grid more competitive. His priority is to ensure his team stays at the top, and he is committed to performing his job with utmost honesty and determination in the coming years.

Ex-Red Bull driver urges Max Verstappen to support Liam Lawson

Red Bull teammates Liam Lawson [L] Max Verstappen [R] (Image Source: Getty)

Max Verstappen is set to have a new teammate for the 2025 F1 season as Liam Lawson will replace Sergio Perez. Amid a change of dynamics, ex-Red Bull driver Christian Klien has asked Verstappen to support his new teammate to avoid a fallout.

Talking to The Business of Winning podcast, Klien said:

"It's going to be exciting this year to see how Liam handles the situation and how the team helps him with his role next to Max Verstappen. I hope they don't put too much pressure on him."

"They made that mistake with Daniil Kvyat, with Alex Albon, and so on. I think they've learned from that. What they need now is a second driver who scores points and with whom they can fight for the constructors' title."

Lawson has raced in 11 Grands Prix in his short F1 career. However, despite his lack of experience, his tough mindset encouraged Red Bull to hand him a promotion.

