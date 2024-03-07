Red Bull have reportedly suspended Christian Horner's accuser following the internal investigation that cleared the team principal of the accusations of 'inappropriate behavior'.

The Brit was accused of 'inappropriate and controlling behavior' by a member of staff in early February and has been in the news ever since. Despite getting cleared by an external investigator appointed by Red Bull Gmbh ahead of the Bahrain GP, the matter took a new spin when an alleged evidence leak containing images and text exchanges was sent to the media.

As per Sky Sports, the female employee was suspended when she reported to work at the Milton Keynes base on Monday (March 4). A spokesperson of the team told the publication:

"We are unable to comment as it is an internal matter."

It is to be noted that in their statement last Wednesday (February 28), Red Bull had claimed that the complainant had a 'right to appeal', saying:

"The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous, and impartial. The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned."

Max Verstappen opens up on the war of words between the Red Bull team boss and his father

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, has stated that he would like to focus on performing on the track amidst a war of words between his father Jos and Christian Horner.

The former F1 driver had insinuated the Austrian team might 'explode' if Horner remained at the helm. Speaking with Marca, Max Verstappen shared his thoughts on his father's explosive comments and the respect between him and Horner:

"I think that everyone in general, whether we have arguments or not, there are always things that can be solved. In general, I think everyone is man enough and respectful of each other.

"I also don't always agree with everything that happens, I don't talk about the lady or anything like that. In general, in F1 and everything and that's why sometimes it's good to have a discussion about things. You may sometimes agree to disagree."

The Dutch driver also commented on whether he was affected by his father's straightforward nature, adding:

"Obviously, although he speaks for himself, you can understand why people interpret that he also represents your point of view. Yes, I mean, I can understand that. Of course, my dad and I are very close."