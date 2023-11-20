Red Bull takes dominance to another level by beating Mercedes' 7-year-old record

Red Bull added another feather to their cap in the 2023 season as they notched up their 20th race win of the year, beating Mercedes's 2016 record.

The Austrian team has won every single race in 2023 apart from Singapore, and a win in Las Vegas has taken them to 20 race wins out of 21 races. In the 2016 season, Mercedes had won a remarkable 19 races out of 21 with two wins going to Red Bull.

Red Bull now has a win percentage of 95.2, making them the most dominant team in F1 history. The team has also smashed the record for most points by a Constructor in a season, currently holding 822, with 44 on offer in Abu Dhabi for a potential total of 866 for the year.

Red Bull team boss analyzes their performance at the Las Vegas GP

It wasn't a straightforward victory for the world champions despite finishing a 1-3 at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. They had to hold off the challenge from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc the entire race.

The Monegasque driver only finished two seconds behind Max Verstappen and made the pass for P2 on Sergio Perez on the race's final lap. As per F1.com, Red Bull team boss Christain Horner said:

"That was a great race. The speeds around here are insane. With long fast straights, lots of slipstreams, and big breaking zones, Las Vegas was not short on excitement. Max revels in a race like that, even though he was on the end of a penalty, the way he came back, the way he fought, it was fantastic."

He added:

"Checo was brilliant today as well. He came from a nose change at the back of the field, making his way up to eventually lead the race. He was so unlucky to lose out on second place but it was enough to see him secure second place in the Championship and we are extremely happy for him and the team."

He concluded by reflecting on the record-breaking win that also secured a 1-2 in the driver's championship:

"It was a fantastic drive from both of them and it sums up the year we have been having. So, Max’s 18th win, a 20th victory for us and our first P1 and P2 in the Drivers’ Championships. It really has been a fantastic year. One more race to go and we certainly won’t be letting our foot off the gas just yet."