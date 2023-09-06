Red Bull taskmaster hits back at Toto Wolff’s recent comments- “Wikipedia is one of the most read medium”

Helmut Marko, the Red Bull Racing taskmaster, has responded to Toto Wolff's controversial comments about Max Verstappen's recent achievements.

The feud between Red Bull Racing and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team seems to have reached a new level of intensity, with neither side willing to back down.

The rivalry between the two F1 teams has been simmering ever since the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which decided the championship in favor of Max Verstappen.

Both teams, along with their respective leaders and star drivers, have not shied away from taking jabs at each other at every available opportunity. It is Toto Wolff's turn to make headlines this time with his dismissive comments about Verstappen's accomplishments.

Max Verstappen recently broke the record for the most consecutive wins by an F1 driver at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza. This saw him surpass the previous record of nine wins held by Sebastian Vettel.

Toto Wolff, the CEO of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, was recently questioned about Verstappen's accomplishment. He chose to downplay it, suggesting that it was merely a record fit for a Wikipedia page and nothing more.

Helmut Marko, known for his no-nonsense approach, wasted no time in firing back at Toto Wolff. In a statement made during an interview with Servus TV, Marko quipped:

"Wikipedia is one of the most read mediums — maybe someone can tell Wolff that."

Red Bull's Helmut Marko takes staunch jab at Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, calls them "not a serious rival"

Marko also took the opportunity to emphasize Red Bull Racing's commitment to focusing on their own business without getting entangled in the web of verbal exchanges.

Helmut Marko said:

"We go about our business without making up all these sorts of stories like they do."

The Red Bull Racing advisor and head of driver development program also took shots at Mercedes and their current F1 positioning, saying:

"But we won't worry about Mercedes, Wolff, or Hamilton until they become a serious rival for us again."

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is currently fourth in the drivers' standings, a massive 200 points behind leader Max Verstappen.