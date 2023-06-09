Red Bull taskmaster opens up about “bulls**t” Sergio Perez replacement rumours

Red Bull's chief advisor Helmut Marko has dismissed rumors of Sergio Perez's dismissal after the Mexican driver had yet another lackluster weekend in the Spanish GP.

Prior to the weekend in Barcelona, Perez's performance in Miami or Monaco wasn't impressive either. He had no answer to Max Verstappen's pace in the Miami GP, while the weekend in the principality of Monaco was forgettable.

After a dismal qualifying performance followed by a fourth-place finish in the Spanish GP, rumors of Perez losing his Red Bull seat were rife on the internet. However, Red Bull taskmaster Helmut Marko has dismissed such notions. According to F1 Insider, Marko said:

"It's bulls**t, It's all nonsense. Sergio's place has never been in jeopardy and will never be in jeopardy. It is an important element in achieving the goals we have set for this year. We want to finish 1st and 2nd in the drivers’ championship and become Constructors’ World Champion as quickly as possible."

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez

Marko, who is known for his blunt opinions and straightforward talk, has advised Perez to concentrate on himself. Highlighting the Mexican driver's shortcomings in recent races, he added that beating Verstappen is a tough job not only for Perez but everyone.

The 80-year-old Red Bull boss said:

"After his rather weak performances in Miami and Monaco, I just reminded Sergio that he should concentrate on his job. There, he didn't take advantage of the possibilities that were in him. In the team with Max, he has an opponent who is very difficult to beat. And not just from him, but from all pilots that exist at the moment."

Marko stated that Perez's rise through the field in Barcelona was the "first step in the right direction."

Red Bull boss reveals why Sergio Perez needs to up his performance

Riding on the waves of success, Red Bull boss Helmut Marko stated the team has the potential to win all the races this season. The team from Milton-Keynes is off to a stellar start as they have won all seven races so far, since the beginning of the season.

To keep this momentum going, Marko wants Sergio Perez to be in contention for victories, whenever his number 1 driver is having a bad weekend. With no other team close to Red Bull's pace, Marko reckons that the team is capable of winning every race.

"In terms of sheer performance, we're capable of that. After all, it's not an exaggeration to say that we're going into all the races as favorites. But then you shouldn't have bad luck."

Having the performance advantage in their pockets, Marko admits that luck is necessary to achieve the record.

"And with 15 races still to go, something happened quickly. It could get us in Montreal next week. The probability of realizing this dream only increases if both cars are capable of winning."

Thus, Red Bull's taskmaster wants his number two driver to up his ante to achieve the record when things aren't optimal, like Verstappen.

