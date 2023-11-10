Red Bull team principal Christain Horner hilariously recalled the time a girlfriend dumped him after he bought a Porsche.

Horner shared that he was not in the good books of one of his ex-girlfriend's mothers, who wanted a responsible guy with a proper job for her daughter. While appearing on Eff one with DRS, Horner said that he bought a Porsche with his first paycheck, prompting his girlfriend to break up with him.

The Red Bull team boss recalled:

“I had a girlfriend at the time and I remember her mother going, ‘You need to be thinking of being with somebody else, you need a guy with a proper job that’s going to be able to get a mortgage, going to buy a house’. The first paycheck I ever got, I went and bought a Porsche, I’ve shown no responsibility at this point."

He added:

"I was thinking, ‘You know what, if all goes wrong, then at least I’ve given it a go’. I got £60,000 out of a deal when I stopped racing and the first thing I did was go and buy a car. And that was when the girlfriend dumped me, or the mother told her to dump me.”

Red Bull team boss reflects on the Austrian team's dominance

Speaking about Rud Bull's dream run this season, Christian Horner stated that he was aware that all good things come to an end and claimed that there was no guarantee that the team would stay on top of the sport once the new engine regulations in 2026 kick in.

Speaking to the media, including RacingNews365, the Red Bull team principal said:

"All good things come to an end, that's life. Right now we don't want this season to end. However, 2026 is the next chapter for us and I don't think people understand what kind of challenge we face for that year. It takes away our control a little bit. We have two years and the team is fully attacking the new concept. The same goes for the chassis.

He added:

"In a hundred weeks we have to leave the pit lane with a rebellious design and a manufactured engine in the car. That is nerve-wracking and pleasant at the same time,"

It will be fascinating to see if Red Bull can continue dominating the sport when the new engine regulations come into effect in 2026.