Red Bull team principal Christian Horner becomes latest recipient of John Bolster Award for technical excellence

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently received the John Bolster Award at the 2023 Autosports Awards ceremony. This award is usually given to an F1 team member for their technical excellence and overall performance. Since Red Bull were nearly unbeatable in the recently concluded 2023 F1 season, Horner, the team principal, received this honor at the ceremony.

Speaking to the audience after receiving the award, he initially thanked his wife, Geri Halliwell, for supporting him during the 22-race calendar. He then praised his team for winning 21 out of the 22 races.

"My wife has played a key role, and all partners do, with 22 races," said Horner. "The back end of the year has been particularly tough. To achieve what the team has with 21 wins from 22 races is outstanding. It's been a tough season and we've seen a few things happen this year that were incredible."

Expand Tweet

Additionally, Chrisitan Horner also thanked Gianpiero Lambiase, Max Verstappen's race engineer, for what he achieved with the Dutch driver. The Brit also joked about how Lambiase kept up with Verstappen's grumpy nature from time to time.

"I'd like to congratulate Gianpiero Lambiase this year on what he has achieved with Max [Verstappen], putting up with grumpy Max on occasion," Horner jokingly stated.

Christian Horner on how everyone at Red Bull played their part in 2023 F1 season

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently spoke about the 2023 F1 season and how every team member performed brilliantly for it to be their most successful year in F1. When asked by Sportskeeda to summarize 2023, Horner said:

"I think Max and the team this year that the standard that we've been able to hit to win 21 out of 22 races, to have led with Max over 1000 laps over out of 1300 or so. To have broken so many, so many records, I think he's hit yet another level."

Expand Tweet

"But I think the way that the team has operated across 22 different circuits or certainly 21 of them. You know operationally reliability wise, performance wise, everybody's done their part. And you know, all the men and women behind the scenes back in Milton Keynes, all the operational staff, everybody has done their bit and contributed to what we've seen in what will surely go down as one of the or certainly currently the most dominant season ever seen in Formula One," he added.

Red Bull ended the season with a whopping 860 points, 451 points ahead of second-placed Mercedes.