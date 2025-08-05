Red Bull termed 'unworthy' of Max Verstappen by Dutch pundit after disastrous F1 Hungarian GP

Renowned Dutch racing pundit Robert Doornbos slammed Red Bull following the disastrous Hungarian GP and termed the team unworthy of a driver like Max Verstappen. Speaking about the Austrian team's performance at Hungaroring, Doornbos stated that Red Bull's failure to find the balance in the car despite having three hours of practice was concerning.

Red Bull had a weekend to forget in Hungary as the energy drink company-owned team could only grab two points in the race after Verstappen managed P9 on Sunday. Yuki Tsunoda, Verstappen's teammate, came home in P17 after starting from the pit lane.

Verstappen had a worrying qualifying on Saturday as he managed P8 on the timesheet. He was nearly three and a half tenths slower than the pole sitter. Coming into the race, the Red Bull driver did not find pace in the race, and he was barely a match for the drivers ahead of him.

In the end, Max Verstappen had to settle for a two-stop strategy and P9. Lando Norris of McLaren claimed the win, ahead of his teammate, Oscar Piastri. George Russell of Mercedes wrapped up the top three.

As Red Bull failed to provide Max Verstappen with a competitive car in Hungary, Doornbos slammed the team amid their constant underwhelming performances. Speaking about it, here's what the Dutch pundit said:

"You could hear on the radio that he [Verstappen] was done with it. This made his engineer go silent on the radio, because what else can you say? This is unworthy of Max. He almost went into overdrive, with that action involving Lewis Hamilton for instance. He takes an incredible amount of risk, because you think: 'Then I might as well race at the limit with what I have'."

"But of course, there was no speed, and it's quite worrying. If you have all the practices, because it's not a sprint weekend. It's just a normal Grand Prix weekend, with just three hours of testing. If you can't find a balance in that car in three hours, and not in qualifying and racing either…” Doornbos further added.

Currently, Max Verstappen is in P3 in the Drivers' Championship with 187 points. He trails leader Oscar Piastri by 97 points and Lando Norris by 88 points. George Russell, on the other hand, is closing in on Verstappen with 172 points.

Max Verstappen summed up his Hungarian GP outing: "Difficult to explain"

Max Verstappen let his feelings be known after experiencing an underwhelming outing at the Hungaroring. Speaking about his race, here's what the four-time world champion stated:

Max Verstappen driving his Red Bull RB21 at the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: Getty

"It's really difficult to explain how we suddenly, just this weekend, have a lot of difficulties with the car. Just no grip on the front, in the rear, difficult to balance it out. It's a bit of a mystery at the moment. Just the whole weekend off the pace."

Notably, the entire weekend has been tough for Max Verstappen, as the Dutch driver could only manage P9 in FP1, P14 in FP2, and P12 in FP3. They were followed by P11 in Q1, and P8 in Q2, and Q3, and then P9 in the race.

