Red Bull unveils special livery for the 2023 F1 Miami GP

Red Bull recently revealed its special livery for the 2023 F1 Miami GP. Designed by fans around the world, the livery won among thousands of other liveries that were submitted. Though most of the livery is unchanged from the original version, there are major changes to how the sidepod area looks. Before the livery competition began, the team had already stated that the special livery design would be displayed on the side chassis and end plate of the car.

The top half of the livery, where the classic Red Bull logo is located, is unchanged, along with the top half of the front and rear wings, where all the sponsors are located. The entire side bodywork of the car has received an overhaul, with three stripes of pink, sky blue, and pastel pink flowing from the front wing to the rear.

When the team revealed their main livery that they will use on the RB19, the entire F1 fanbase was underwhelmed and unhappy. This was because the team did not change the livery of the car at all. Apart from sponsor changes, every single design on the livery remains the same. However, Red Bull promised that they would allow fans to color some of their liveries for all US-based races.

The 2023 F1 Miami GP will be the first race where the RB19 gets a new look. Apart from that, there will be other races, like the Las Vegas GP and the US GP in Austin.

Red Bull team boss explains why the team pitted Max Verstappen before the safety car in the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner explained that because his team thought that Nyck de Vries' car had not fully stalled, they decided to pit Max Verstappen in the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP. Horner initially appreciated both his drivers for maximizing their performance in the race and pushing each other. Later, he dove into how the safety car was unfortunate for the reigning world champion. Speaking to Viaplay, Red Bull's team boss said:

"Yeah, I mean, it was a hard race between the two drivers. I think that we had (a) good pace with the two of them; they're so evenly matched today. And unfortunately, the safety car came out at just the wrong time for Max."

He added:

"We thought (Nyck) de Vries, you know, he hadn't touched a barrier or anything, not like he was going to reverse out, and there were no real cameras on it, and we could see the engine was running. So, in hindsight, you know, we could have left it a lap later, but you know, it's easy to have that (discussion) after the race."

Despite the safety car, Max Verstappen was still able to finish second, while his teammate Sergio Perez, took the top spot in Baku.

