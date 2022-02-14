"We don't reveal everything" – Red Bull confirms more development expected before F1 2022 season opener

Red Bull's reveal of their new RB18 did not show the full picture and the team has more upgrades to come before the F1 2022 season-opener, as per Dr. Helmut Marko.

Marko is a former driver who is currently an advisor to Red Bull. He is also in charge of the team's world-class junior program.

During an interview with Austrian publication Kleine Zeitung, Marko touched on the obstacles the team has had to overcome in light of the new regulatory changes to F1. He said:

“We faced two or three big hurdles [in preparing for 2022]. It was the biggest change in regulations in the last 15 or 20 years. All the new designs and planning had to be done within the budget cap, and then we were fighting for a World Championship and had to move the new car forward at the same time.”

Marko then discussed the launch of the RB18 and whether that was the iteration that would run when it's lights out in Bahrain. He added:

“That was a presentation for the time being. It’s especially important for our partners. The first roll-out will take place later. And until the first race in Bahrain, there will be some changes. We don’t reveal everything at the presentation, there are still some updates to come.”

It remains to be seen if these updates will be on the car when the first pre-season testing session starts in Barcelona later this month.

Max Verstappen claims he is not under any extra pressure at Red Bull RB18 launch

Max Verstappen has revealed he is not feeling any extra pressure of being the reigning world champion during the launch event of the Red Bull RB18.

Speaking to the media about the prospects of his title defense during the unveiling, the 24-year-old said:

“The biggest adaptation this season will be the new regulations, we’ll need some time to get used to the car, it is not like you just jump in and it’s an upgrade from last year. The rest is pretty straightforward, I don’t feel any extra pressure this season, I will just do what I do all the time because I don’t think there is any reason to be different. Now I just can’t wait for that first moment when I drive out of the pitlane in the RB18.”

Verstappen also said he was recharged after the winter break and ready to get driving again.

Edited by Anurag C