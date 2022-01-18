Red Bull will reportedly not hire former Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul despite rumors

Rumors abounded in F1 of former Renault team boss Cyril Abiteboul returning to the sport to join Red Bull in a management role. The Milton Keynes-based team has said, however, that it reportedly has no such plans for the near future. The rumors come after Abiteboul was spotted spending time with the Red Bull staff at the end of the 2021 season. These claims, however, were fully denied by the team, as reported by Express Sport.

Renault used to supply their engines to the Austrian team for several seasons before parting ways in a dramatic showdown after the 2018 season. The popular Netflix documentary Drive to Survive specifically dealt with the dwindling relationship between Red Bull team boss Christian Horner and Abiteboul in its first season. The Austrian team switched to Honda as their engine supplier with an agreement that came to an end in 2021.

With major shake-ups in the paddock and restructuring regarding senior personnel, all teams are undergoing crucial changes that could impact the 2022 season significantly.

Christian Horner set to remain as Red Bull F1 team principal until at least 2026

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner is set to continue leading the team until at least 2026, as reported by Autosport. Horner retired from competitive racing at 25 and was appointed to head the team as the youngest team principal at the time in 2005.

Team advisor Helmut Marko, in an interview alongside Max Verstappen, spoke about Horner's future with the team on ServusTV:

“He is a charismatic team boss who, by the way — even before you [Verstappen] — was in the process of extending his contract until 2026. Within the whole team, or at least the top positions, we want to have stability for the transition years coming up, when the new engine regulations come in and when the new chassis regulations come in, so that we have a solid team for that.”

Horner brought the team absolute glory with four consecutive world championships with Sebastian Vettel. The Briton then went on to give Max Verstappen the right car to challenge seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in taking his maiden championship victory.

