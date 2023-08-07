Red Bull winning all F1 races this season could bring an end to a 71-year-old record

Red Bull are on their way to breaking another unique F1 record of the British anthem being played at least once every year since 1950 if they win every race in 2023.

The Austrian team has blitzed the field this year with their RB19 winning every single race thus far up till the mid-season break. Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have both tasted glory this season with the latter winning 10 of the 12 races in 2023. The world champions are on their way to completing another double and it would probably happen sooner than many expect.

Since the beginning of the season, Red Bull have been ahead of their competition with no team particularly closing the gap to them. In most of the races, they have finished more than 20 seconds ahead of the next-best team on the grid and it looks like they have a pretty good shot at winning every single Grand Prix.

If it happens it will be the first time that the sport will not hear a British national anthem since 1952 despite there being a number of teams and drivers on the grid representing Great Britain.

Mercedes team boss fires shot at Red Bull's dominance

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is unsure if their dominance was similar to Red Bull's but took a dig at their driver's championship battle.

As per RacingNews365, Wolff said:

"I don't know whether our dominance was similar or less. I think we had years where we did it in the same way. But at least we had two cars that were fighting each other, so that caused a little bit of entertainment for everyone. That's not the case at the moment."

Mercedes look like the closest team to challenge Red Bull as of now but it would be difficult for the former world champions to close such a big gap to the Austrian team. It would be fascinating to see how the German outfit starts next season as compared to 2023 where they had to ditch their sidepod concept.