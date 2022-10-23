Red Bull won 2021 title exploiting 'grey area' of F1 cost cap - Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso reckons Red Bull made the most of the grey area in F1's new cost cap regulations.

The Spaniard was asked about Red Bull's cost cap breach. A pragmatic Alonso said that throughout F1's history, teams have made the most of grey areas in regulations, like Ferrari in 2019 and Red Bull now. He said:

“This has always been part of F1. This is a new thing we implemented recently, the cost cap, but there were always things aerodynamically that you could explore, some grey areas. And always people who won the championships, they won exploiting that grey area. And then the other teams copy, and they eventually get to that level, or they ban that thing that was allowed for one or two races.”

The Spaniard talked about how Ferrari in 2019 had an illegal engine but was still able to keep the wins and points for the season. He said:

"Ferrari won, I think, two races in 2019 with something we all knew was not legal, and nothing happened. They kept those wins. It’s quite amazing. Imagine that they won the championship in 2019 with that engine. It is very difficult, and we need to rely on the people who have the power and trust them.”

Fernando Alonso on Max Verstappen

Fernando Alonso was also asked about Max Verstappen's prospects to become an all-time great.

The Spaniard said that it all comes down to the kind of machinery the Dutchman has and the team he's a part of. If he has a strong car, he will succeed. Alonso said:

"(If he) keeps going like this and (has) a good car? Yes. If for whatever reason Red Bull is not winning in the next few years, he will finish with two World Championships."

Talking about the approach to a championship season when a driver has already sealed the title, Alonso said that now Verstappen would be more relaxed and can express himself better in the rest of the season. He said ahead of the US GP in Austin this weekend:

"It's different; (there's) no pressure; so you go into the weekend just a little bit more relaxed and ready to risk a little bit more. In a way, I think it's even better in terms of Max's performance in the next four races, because he has nothing to worry (about). He will be free to risk and to use all the potential of the car and himself."

The Spaniard will be racing his last four races for Alpine before he moves to Aston Martin next season.

