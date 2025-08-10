Red Bull worried about mass exodus with Christian Horner's trusted allies having immediate exit clause in their contracts: Reports

British journalist Joe Saward has reported that there is a growing worry within the Red Bull Racing setup about a mass exodus, as personnel who have Christian Horner-related "contractual clauses" can now leave the team with immediate effect.

Christian Horner was relieved from his duties as CEO and Team Principal of Red Bull Racing following the British Grand Prix in July. This has been put down to the Austrian faction within the company wishing to take more control over the proceedings amid Horner's absolute control over the Milton Keynes-based factory before he was sacked.

But British F1 journalist Joe Saward has reported that the Austrian team remains worried about a potential mass exodus, as numerous employees within the team's setup have "contractual clauses that linked them to Christian Horner".

"Red Bull seemed to be rather more worried about others departing because of contractual clauses that linked them to Christian Horner," Saward wrote on his personal blog, joeblogsf1.

"But what seems to be worrying them most of all is if all the people with Horner-linked contracts can suddenly walk away, without needing to do gardening leave," he added.

The Briton also explained that a lot of the other teams on the F1 grid will now be trying to lure Red Bull's staff away, especially the personnel who were loyal to Horner.

Saward went on to explain that Horner still remains an employee at the team, and is expected to remain one for a little while yet as the two parties sort out an exit deal. The journalist has claimed that Horner still has five years left on his contract, on an "eye-watering salary", meaning that a package to remove him would cost Red Bull a fortune.

Max Verstappen staying at Red Bull "not a surprise", claims Saward

Max Verstappen and Laurent Mekies at the Belgian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Joe Saward has also claimed that he is not surprised at the news of Max Verstappen staying at Red Bull in 2026. The journalist explained that his current contract locks him in a position where he would not have been able to leave easily.

Writing for his blog, Saward reiterated a popular belief that Verstappen was unable to trigger an exit clause in his contract as he was still within the top 3 in the 2025 drivers' standings by the Hungarian GP.

"This [news of Verstappen staying] was not a surprise as Max was not actually in a position to leave given that the terms of his contract locked him in for another year at the end of July, as he was still third in the Drivers’ World Championship," wrote Saward.

Numerous other reports had suggested that Mercedes was willing to buy Verstappen out of his current contract if the Dutchman desperately wanted to join the Silver Arrows. But Verstappen has decided to stick around at his current team for at least another year instead, as he waits to see what the pecking order will be amid the new regulations in 2026, before committing his future to any team.

