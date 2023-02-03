Red Bull x Ford F1 partnership announced: When will the two race together?

Red Bull has reportedly struck up a partnership with American automotive giant Ford. The Detroit-based company will presumably join the Milton Keynes-based squad as a power-unit supplier in 2026 after the current engine regulations change.

The Austrian team currently works partly with Honda to generate the massive horsepower needed for Max Verstappen and Co. to thwart their rivals on track. However, the team is reportedly going to strike up a new relationship with Ford, a player who hasn't been in the sport since 2004.

Christian Horner's team is already well into developing the 2026 power unit, but it is presumed that Ford will play a significant role in its development in times to come. A partnership with Ford will also help Red Bull establish a stronger presence in the USA, a market that is being aggressively targeted by the sport.

Speaking about Ford's entry into the sport, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said:

"The news today that Ford is coming to Formula 1 from 2026 is great for the sport and we are excited to see them join the incredible automotive partners already in Formula 1. Ford is a global brand with an incredible heritage in racing and the automotive world and they see the huge value that our platform provides with over half a billion fans around the world."

Red Bull unsure about how cost cap penalties will affect them in 2023

Red Bull Racing's chief technical officer Adrian Newey is unsure how the cost cap penalties will affect the Austrian team in 2023. While they are the clear favorites heading into the new season, their preparations have been hindered by a 10% reduction in wind tunnel time (a penalty for breaking the 2021 cost cap) along with the reduced testing time for winning the 2022 constructors' title.

Formula 1 @F1



#F1 @FordPerformance Our F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali shares in the delight of Ford's return Our F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali shares in the delight of Ford's return 😁#F1 @FordPerformance https://t.co/E7zrDqKmbL

While Newey is unsure how it will impact his team's 2023 campaign, he is keeping his hopes high. He told PlanetF1 at the 2022 Autosport awards:

“It doesn’t help, of course. It’s very difficult to know exactly how much of an effect it has. We’ve already had a bit of a penalty by winning the Constructors’ and then we’ve had this additional penalty from the cost-cut shenanigans. So how it will affect us, it’s difficult to know but we’ve just got to do the best job we can.”

Red Bull's disadvantages this year could put Mercedes and Ferrari at the forefront, allowing the two teams to return to the top of the sport once again.

Poll : 0 votes