"Red Flag Red Flag Red Flag": Watch George Russell's alarming team radio after his crash in the F1 Australian GP

Mercedes driver George Russell found himself upside down on the final lap of the 2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix after crashing on Turn 7 while chasing Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso.

The young British driver was running in the points throughout the race and was on course to score six points in the race, chasing the two-time world champion for P6. However, he lost control of his W15 on the final lap after he got extremely close to Alonso and got the dirty air of his AMR24.

On the team radio after his crash, Russell was adamant about bringing the red flag to stop the race as he was in the middle of the road. He shouted:

"Red Flag Red Flag Red Flag...I'm in the middle of the track. Red Red Red..I'm in the middle..F***ing hell."

Speaking to the media about his crash, the Mercedes driver gave his take on the incident and on Fernando Alonso's involvement, saying (via Sky Sports):

"My take is I've gone off and that's on me. I was half a second behind Fernando 100m before the corner then suddenly he came towards me extremely quick and I was right on his gearbox. I don't know if he had a problem or not.

"He's off to the stewards and that's a bit bizarre in a circumstance like this. I've got nothing more to say right now. I need to see everything, just disappointed to end the race like that."

George Russell chimes in Fernando Alonso's alleged brake test in Melbourne

George Russell stated that he wasn't going to 'accuse' Fernando Alonso of brake testing but claimed that the Spanish driver did lift off earlier than accepted.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the Mercedes driver said:

"I'm not going to accuse him of anything until we see further. I was right behind him for many, many laps. I was half a second behind him before the corner."

"Then, suddenly he slowed up dramatically and got back on the power. I wasn't expecting it and he caught me by surprise. That part is on me. It's interesting he's been called by the stewards. I'm intrigued as to what they have to say."

Alonso was summoned by the race stewards for his involvement in the incident but pointed out that he was glad to see that George Russell was 'okay' after a heavy impact with the wall at the Albert Park Circuit.

The Spaniard finished P6 in Melbourne while Mercedes left the race without any points, given Lewis Hamilton's DNF due to a Power Unit (PU) failure.