"RedBull just installed Netflix on his wheel so he can binge Friends": Fans joke that Max Verstappen is not 'bored' despite having no competition

F1 fans were left dismayed when Red Bull driver Max Verstappen claimed that he was not bored of winning every single race despite having no real competition in the races.

The Dutch driver has won 10 out of 12 races so far this season and is currently on an eight-race winning streak. He has taken care of any possible title challenge that his teammate Sergio Perez presented at the start of the season.

The two-time world champion is currently 125 points ahead of his teammate and nearest challenger and is firmly on course to winning his third title in a row.

While speaking with F1.com, Max Verstappen said of his dominance:

“It’s better than we expected it to be, so yeah, it’s really enjoyable. I’m just enjoying the moment, having a good time. But it doesn’t come easy. That actually doesn’t make it boring."

"That’s why I’m here. I want to be here. I want to win. To be upfront. It’s what makes it a lot more enjoyable to come to a race weekend. Knowing that you can’t win, you have no chance – that’s boring for me. This is the opposite.”

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to his comments, with one fan claiming that the Dutchman was binging American TV sitcom 'Friends' while driving the Red Bull, writing:

"How could he ever be bored up front? RedBull just installed Netflix on his wheel so he can binge Friends."

Cal Nettle @CalNettle @redbulletin How could he ever be bored up front? RedBull just installed Netflix on his wheel so he can binge Friends

Here are some more reactions:

Mayra @murrrahh @redbulletin There’s a difference between the driver getting bored of being the best and winning dominantly as he has been, and fans getting bored of seeing him win. Well not me I’m a max fan but if I was winning in that fashion why would I get bored? Who gets bored of being great? Be fr.

Jarl Kames @KarlJames0 @redbulletin F1 is the most boring it's been for a long time

Anchit Jaiswal @Sep_ajax @redbulletin As Vettel once said, enjoy these moments while you can, they may not last forever.



I'm a Max and Redbull fan, but I know there'll come a day when he would have no chance of winning and be bored.

Seb @Mackinac891 @redbulletin Max keeps dropping some cold quotes

totally deluded🏆 @GloryHuntingMU @redbulletin Speaking facts as usual, imagine going into every season knowing your car is trash and you're gonna be bottom of the grid

Max Verstappen reveals the secret behind his consistency

The Red Bull driver stated that he puts a lot of pressure on himself to excel in the sport and achieve consistency in his results and performances. He explained:

“I don’t know, I just put a lot of pressure on myself to try and deliver what I can. The team does that as well, they always want to be as good as they can be."

"Of course, some races look easier than others, and sometimes it just clicks a bit easier, but I think that is the strength of the team, we always want to do the best we can, and we always want to improve. That’s why we are doing so well at the moment.”

F1 fans are currently witnessing one of the greatest periods of dominance in the sport's history as Max Verstappen continues to showcase his best self every race.