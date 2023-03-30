"Redbull’s paddock guest has arrived" - Lewis Hamilton fans unhappy as Michael Masi is spotted in paddock ahead of 2023 F1 Australian GP

Former FIA Race Director Michael Masi's return to the F1 paddock at the 2023 Australian GP received an unceremonious welcome from Lewis Hamilton fans.
Masi, the FIA race director from 2019 to 2021, is infamously remembered for making the controversial decision at the end of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP. The decision cost Hamilton his eighth world championship. Masi was subsequently let go from his role and even left the FIA ahead of the 2022 season.
His return to the F1 paddock in Melbourne did not sit well with some of the fans of the British driver, who took to social media to express their feelings. One fan sarcastically mentioned that the Aussie was the chief guest of Red Bull.
Michael Masi has returned to the paddock in his new role as the Independent Chair of the Supercars Commission this weekend in Melbourne. Supercars will be one of the support races at Albert Park for F1.
“It’s unlikely he would gain a berth at Red Bull" - British journalist on Lewis Hamilton's future
Lewis Hamilton's contract with Mercedes is expiring at the end of the 2023 season, with no news of an extension. Many, including British journalist Matthew Syed, mentioned that the seven-time world champion might jump ship.
In his column for The Times, he wrote:
"It’s unlikely he would gain a berth at Red Bull, but the prospect of Hamilton and Verstappen going head-to-head in the same car – the aging maestro against the audacious pretender – is a storyline that could take the sport to a new level. Perhaps there’s also a chance that Mercedes can get their act together and find a way of getting the car up to speed. The teamwork between driver and the engineers may find renewed life, giving Hamilton a shot at the dream he craves."
It would be fascinating to see what Lewis Hamilton decides for his future. Will he jump ship or just retire from the sport?