"Remember I’m rooting for you": Lewis Hamilton sends out an inspirational message to everyone on social media

Lewis Hamilton is the most followed F1 driver on social media platforms, and he has often used this platform to share motivational messages with his fans. In a similar vein, the Ferrari driver penned an inspirational message for his fans on X (formerly Twitter) between the break for the Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

The 40-year-old's F1 journey began with karting in his early days, and he soon started to climb the racing ladder before making his debut in 2007 with McLaren. He finished as the vice-champion in his rookie year and bagged his maiden drivers' title in 2008.

After years of world championship drought, he ventured over to Mercedes to win another six world titles, showcasing his never-give-up attitude. With his next F1 chapter revolving around Ferrari, the Briton has remained relentless in his pursuit of excellence despite initial setbacks.

Continuing his never-give-up mantra, he urged netizens to go after their goals and shared how he was backing them to achieve their dreams:

"Wishing everyone a great week. Go after your goals and remember I’m rooting for you."

On the other hand, Lewis Hamilton sits sixth in the drivers' standings at the midway mark of the 2025 campaign.

Lewis Hamilton shares his learnings from the British GP

Lewis Hamilton ahead of the qualifying for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful driver around the Silverstone Circuit. He had won nine races and was on a podium streak at the track since the onset of the turbo-hybrid regulations, as he looked on to continue his success story at his home race.

However, this impressive run of performances came to an end on his maiden home race weekend with Ferrari this year. Despite a P4 result halting him from taking a top-three finish in front of his home crowd, Hamilton looked on the bright side of things and reflected how it was only his second time running the car in wet weather conditions. He managed to secure a solid result, as he said (via PlanetF1):

"I think we were looking great through this weekend. In practice, we were always right up there. Still weren’t able to fully extract everything in quali and then the race is a little bit harder, so that’s where I want to get stronger. I was put under a lot of pressure. I had a chance on Lando into Turn 15, but they were just perfect."

"After that, I struggled to keep up. The tyres dropped off massively. The car was unbelievably tricky to drive. I think ultimately, I learned a lot today. There’s lots to take from the day. It’s only my second time driving in the wet in this car. I can’t even express to you how hard it is. It’s not a car that likes those conditions."

Hamilton has amassed 103 points and has a 40-point lead over Kimi Antonelli, who sits seventh in the interim standings.

