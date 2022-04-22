"I never wanted to be the F1 gravedigger" - Renault CEO opposed move to end team's association with the sport

Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo has claimed that he didn’t want to be the “gravedigger” for the group’s F1 programme when he took up his role in early 2020.

Instead of ending the group’s nearly four decades of association with the sport, as was the plan before he arrived, the Italian instead chose to revitalize the team.

Speaking about the motives behind his decision to continue supporting the team, De Meo told Formula Passion:

“When I arrived, I was told that the commitment to F1 would end. That was the end of 40 years of history in the sport. I opposed it, because I never wanted to be the F1 gravedigger within the group.”

After former Renault-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn was ousted in late 2019 following accusations of fraud, the Renault group was in crisis mode. The board of the French manufacturer sought measures to curb “unnecessary” expenses, with its F1 operation being the prime target.

Therefore, when De Meo was announced as CEO in early 2020, many expected the Renault team to be either sold or scrapped if no buyer is found.

However, contrary to expectations, De Meo announced a rebranding of the outfit when he took over. He then initiated some of the biggest organizational changes the team has undergone since returning to the grid in 2016.

Some changes, such as rebranding the team as Alpine after the group’s sportscar brand, and the decision to bring back Fernando Alonso to replace the McLaren-bound Daniel Ricciardo, were welcomed. However, the organizational changes were criticized.

With the goal of making the team competitive within a five-year period, De Meo brought in new people to oversee the team. Much of the old management were shown the exit, including some high-profile members such as Cyril Abiteboul and Alain Prost.

In the long run, most of these changes seem to have had a positive impact. Alpine easily have the fourth-fastest car on the grid this season and are oftentimes snapping at the heels of Mercedes.

With both Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon performing at their very best, the team also has one of the strongest driver line-ups on the grid.

F1 “fundamental” to Renault’s worldwide brand exposure: Luca de Meo

Luca de Meo believes that F1 is “fundamental” to Renault’s worldwide brand exposure and feels the costs of being involved in the sport are anything but a “waste of money.”

Speaking to the French magazine Le Journal dell’Automobile, he said:

“Together with Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes there are four of us building a complete package to run in F1.

“Many consider this category simply as a huge waste of money with very high costs, but the racing activity is fundamental for the worldwide exposure of the brand.”

Following Honda’s departure at the end of last season, Renault are one of the only three remaining power unit manufacturers in the sport. However, the team only supplies itself, while Mercedes and Ferrari supply three and two supplier teams, respectively.

Meanwhile, Red Bull and their sister team Alpha Tauri are supplied by Honda, despite the Japanese manufacturer officially exiting the sport.

