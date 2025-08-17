  • home icon
  • Reports: Harsh verdict for Liam Lawson in becoming Max Verstappen’s teammate again

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Aug 17, 2025 14:24 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: Getty
Liam Lawson at F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: Getty

Kiwi racing star Liam Lawson was promoted to the Red Bull racing team as Max Verstappen's teammate ahead of the 2025 season, but was replaced by Yuki Tsunoda just a couple of races into the season. As per the latest reports, the New Zealander likely won't be given a second chance as the Dutchman's teammate.

Sergio Perez was sacked by Red Bull after the 2024 season despite signing a new contract with the team last year. On the back of a strong performance in 2024 in the VCARB, Liam Lawson was given the chance to partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing.

After a disappointing start to the 2025 season in the second RB21, Lawson was replaced by his former VCARB teammate Yuki Tsunoda, while the Kiwi went back to racing at his former team. However, the Japanese driver has also struggled in the second Red Bull, scoring points in just three races out of the 12 he's raced in the Red Bull outfit.

The latest reports suggested that Honda gave Red Bull a discount on the power unit to promote Yuki Tsunoda to the Milton Keynes-based outfit. With Honda moving to Aston Martin for the 2026 season, and Yuki Tsunoda's struggles continuing, questions have been raised around Max Verstappen's 2026 teammate.

Isack Hadjar has been rumored as Tsunoda's possible replacement, with Red Bull prodigy and F2 driver Arvid Lindblad possibly stepping up to F1. While Liam Lawson could also be a possible replacement, reports have ruled out a second chance for the Kiwi to partner Max Verstappen.

According to ESPN, sources at Red Bull suggested that

“The only thing close to certain within the company's two F1 teams at the moment is that Lawson will not get another opportunity at the senior team, which would suggest he would be the one on the chopping block should there be a strong desire to promote Lindblad in 2026.”
Liam Lawson on Red Bull's approach to promoting him, and then sacking the Kiwi just after two races

The announcement of Liam Lawson’s promotion to Red Bull came only after Sergio Perez was sacked after the 2024 season. Almost all of Max Verstappen's teammates have struggled in the Red Bull, and the same has happened with Yuki Tsunoda and Lawson. Speaking about the team's approach to testing, followed by his sacking, the Kiwi driver said,

“If you look at how other teams have approached bringing a young driver in and you look at the test days, the time in the seat, the amount of testing that, for example, Kimi [Antonelli], has done in the past before racing this year - we didn't do any of that.” (via RN365)
“It was two weekends on two tracks I'd never raced at, one of them being a sprint weekend. They weren't smooth weekends. We had issues in Bahrain [testing] with reliability, we had issues in Melbourne with reliability,” he added

Liam Lawson currently sits just a couple of points behind Isack Hadjar in the championship, whereas Yuki Tsunoda has half the points of the Kiwi he replaced at Red Bull.

