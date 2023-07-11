Reports: Nyck de Vries has been sacked effective immediately by AlphaTauri F1, official announcement soon

AlphaTauri F1 driver Nyck de Vries has reportedly been sacked with immediate effect after a catastrophic start to the 2023 season. A close family friend of the Dutch driver reported that De Vries had lost his seat with immediate effect.

Allard Kalff, a respected Dutch journalist, made the announcement via Twitter, where he disclosed that Nyck de Vries was heading out of AlphaTauri.

The commentator for Viaplay Media made the announcement as he reported on Tuesday morning:

"Breaking: Nyck de Vries out of Alpha Tauri as of ….. now."

allard kalff @allardkalff Breaking: Nyck de Vries out of Alpha Tauri as of ….. now. Breaking: Nyck de Vries out of Alpha Tauri as of ….. now.

As of now, there has been no official statement released by the team or the driver. There are many drivers on the list to replace De Vries, but the team hasn't announced a replacement for the Dutch driver. Daniel Ricciardo, who is heavily linked with the seat, recently completed a tire test in Silverstone.

Nyck de Vries had a disastrous start to his rookie campaign, failing to replicate the pace of teammate Yuki Tsunoda. While being comfortably outpaced by his teammate, De Vries was also involved in many racing incidents in the first half of the season.

Red Bull taskmaster Helmut Marko had issued a warning to the 28-year-old, asking him to step up his performances in recent weeks. However, Marko must have run out of patience, as De Vries' performances didn't show any signs of improvement.

The former F2 and Formula E driver has a 12th-place best finish to his name, which he scored in Monaco, and recently finished 17th, last of all the classified drivers, in the British GP.

Former F1 driver had predicted Nyck de Vries' imminent sacking

De Vries in the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain

Red Bull's head honcho Helmut Marko had given a "yellow card" to Nyck de Vries but later gave mixed opinions about the Dutch driver's future at AlphaTauri.

However, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher said after the British GP that the decision to sack the rookie AlphaTauri driver had already been made by the team.

"The decision has been made, I’m pretty sure," he said to Sky Deutschland.

Ralf added that De Vries had his peak during his stellar debut for Williams in Monza last year.

"He had his highlight in Monza last year and was in the right place at the right time. It’s a shame for him that he probably can’t drive Zandvoort – I would guess – but also good for Daniel Ricciardo and for the team. AlphaTauri is really bad on the road and could use a little experience," he added.

"Nothing is fixed, but everything is possible." he concluded.

Poll : 0 votes