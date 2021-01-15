Reports: Red Bull-Honda engine takeover deal imminent

As reported by The Race, renewed talks of an early Formula One engine freeze mean Red Bull could be close to finalizing the takeover of the Honda engines in 2022.

The Red Bull-Honda relationship in F1 will come to an end in 2021 as the Japanese manufacturer is set to leave the sport at the end of the season.

This had left Honda's customers, Red Bull and AlphaTauri, without an engine beyond the 2021 season. The preferred solution outlined by Red Bull was to take over the Honda products and information, and maintain the engines with a beefed-up facility at Milton Keynes.

Red Bull, however, have already made it clear that they do not have the financial or the technical capability to develop the Honda engine. They would only be able to maintain the V6 Turbo hybrid engine.

The only sticking point was around the implementation of an early F1 engine development freeze. It would prevent the engine manufacturers from developing their engines beyond 2021.

Objections from Red Bull's rivals

Ferrari are suffering from a considerable power deficit because of the latest FIA technical directives

Although Red Bull's rivals are open to granting them the freeze, there are some fundamental clashes because of which this has dragged on into 2021.

Ferrari, on their part, are looking at a 'convergence mechanism'. It would allow a manufacturer, who is lagging behind, an opportunity to bolster its performance. While Red Bull was in favor of such a mechanism, it was vehemently opposed by Mercedes and Renault, and was termed 'unnecessary'.

The Race has reported that while the negotiation process is dragging on, it is nearing a conclusion. The discussions between Honda and Red Bull have progressed and both the parties are largely in agreement.

Red Bull will take over a part of Honda’s Milton Keynes facility and expand their own Red Bull Technologies campus. It is also expected that at least some Honda personnel will remain involved beyond 2021 to help with the seamless transition.

Honda Motorsports General Manager Masahi Yamamoto told the publication in December:

“It is very difficult to say suddenly goodbye in the opening race in Melbourne, in 2022, practically. I think they will need some kind of support. I’m not sure (of) the length or how much. But we will support somehow.”