Reports: Sergio Perez’s F1 comeback solidifies after Red Bull exit

Sergio Perez was sacked by Red Bull after the 2024 season despite signing a contract extension with the team last year. However, the Mexican driver has been linked with a move to the newest F1 team for the 2026 season, and the latest reports suggest that Perez has solidified his comeback.

Cadillac’s bid to join F1 was approved by the Formula One Management and FIA as the American team is ready to make its debut for the 2026 season with the onset of the new regulations. However, Cadillac hasn't confirmed its driver lineup for next season as of yet.

Rumors linking Sergio Perez to the seat started circling the paddock, and the latest reports suggest that the Mexican has solidified his position with the team. According to Planet F1, multiple sources have confirmed that Perez has reached an agreement with Cadillac for the 2026 season, and the announcement regarding the same could well be made at the Italian Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas has also been linked to the Cadillac seat and has posted cryptic reels on his social media, hinting at the same. The Finnish driver could possibly partner with Sergio Perez to complete the driver lineup for the newest F1 team. Andretti Global star Colton Herta was also linked to Cadillac at the start of the season.

Sergio Perez made the move from Racing Point (formerly Force India and now Aston Martin) to Red Bull ahead of the 2021 season. However, the Mexican struggled during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Max Verstappen was able to lead Red Bull to the constructors' championship by himself in 2023, but with McLaren catching up in 2024, the Milton Keynes-based team lost the constructors' title.

Perez scored a little over a third of Verstappen's points total, and the team decided that it was time to replace the Mexican. However, the two drivers that have partnered with Verstappen this season (Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda) haven't managed to fare too well either.

Sergio Perez revealed interest from multiple teams earlier this year

Sergio Perez parted ways with Red Bull after the 2024 season ended, which meant he didn't have time to sign with another F1 team, as every team had finalized its driver lineup. Perez came out in April this year and revealed multiple teams were interested in him. He said to F1:

“If I find a project that motivates me fully to come back, where the team believe in me and where they appreciate my career, my experience and everything I can bring to a team, it would be very attractive to consider it. That’s why I’ve given myself at least six months to get all my options on the table and make a decision on what I do next with my career.”

“There are a few very interesting projects out there. I’ve been approached by a few teams since Abu Dhabi,” he added.

Now it appears that Perez is all set for a spectacular return to Formula 1 with the newest team on the grid next season.

