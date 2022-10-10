Rewinding F1 championship even after Red Bull is found guilty of cost cap breach not the 'right thing' to do, feels former driver 

Former F1 driver Paul di Resta feels that the championship title shouldn't be stripped away from Max Verstappen even if Red Bull is found guilty of a cost cap breach (in 2021).

The British driver feels that the sport needs to move forward, and not backward. The driver even called the situation "uncomfortable", while telling Sky F1 on Friday morning:

“A lot of tales in the paddock that Red Bull and Aston Martin may be in breach. Is this good for Formula 1? No. Can you rewind the championship 10 months? I don’t believe that’s the right thing to do. You’ve got to move forward. You’ve got to have a hard and fast rule.”

The FIA announced a four-day delay in their final decision regarding the cost cap breach. The eventual findings will only be revealed on Monday, much to the frustration of Di Resta and many F1 fans.

The driver complained:

“Why in this day and age can we not get to the answer quicker that we all need? If it’s going to be a fine or money, well they’ve got a surplus of money because of how well Formula 1 is doing at the moment, so then you go back to ‘are we going to rewind the World Championship result?'”

Currently only Red Bull and Aston Martin have been speculated to have breached the cost cap in 2021. Notably, the current grid has publicly demanded stern action irrespective of the type of breach, causing a stir amongst the racing teams.

Charles Leclerc admits to Max Verstappen lifting the F1 trophy soon but demands improvement from Ferrari

Ferrari F1's Charles Leclerc admitted to Verstappen lifting the 2022 F1 trophy sooner or later. The driver, however, mostly focused on his team's performance and demanded an improvement for the next races.

Talking to the media, Leclerc laid out a realistic scenario and held Ferrari accountable for some mistakes:

"I think we need to use these last races… As you said, I think realistically Max is going to be a champion, if it's not this weekend it’s going to be very, very soon. But we need to focus on ourselves, try to execute well the Sunday because the performance is not what we lacked this year. If we look from the first race to now, we've always been strong and the performance was always good enough to actually fight for wins apart from some offs, but there aren't many."

Verstappen has a big chance of clinching his second title at the Japanese Grand Prix if he manages to win the race, while setting the fastest lap.

