Rich Energy founder releases rambling video, claims to be returning to F1

Controversial Rich Energy boss William Storey has posted a series of video clips across social networks where he claims he has an agreement to take a majority stake in an existing Formula 1 team.

"I'm delighted to announce that Rich Energy is coming back to Formula 1," Storey declared, before going off on a tangent blaming Sergio Perez for his arrangements to invest in Force India falling through in 2018. He went on to claim he had Russian investors supporting his bid to purchase the assets of the team, which was subsequently rescued by a consortium led by Lawrence Stroll, father of driver Lance Stroll.

The former Haas F1 Team sponsor admitted having considered joining Formula 1 as a new constructor before deciding the financial commitment was too large. Rich Energy has also sponsored entries in the British Superbikes and British Touring Car Championship.

Rich Energy splashes the cash

While the product itself may be scarce in its availability, the drink manufacturer seems to have plenty of cash to splash across motorsports.

According to William Storey, Rich Energy has "agreed to a deal to buy a majority stake in an existing F1 team," although which team he was referring to was not specified. He gave some additional details, specifically that the drinks brand would become a full title sponsor of the team in question for the 2022 season.

Rich Energy and their former partner Haas F1 Team went their separate ways during 2019, with Storey blaming the poor performance of the team and the politics within F1.

Alfa Romeo is thought to be the most likely target of Rich Energy boss Storey's advances. Kimi Raikkonen was an expensive signing for the small Sauber Motorsport operated team, who have a strong history of bringing sponsors into the sport, including Red Bull and Petronas.