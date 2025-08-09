  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • “Rich people humor”: Fans react as Max Verstappen dons hilarious cap with Kelly Piquet

“Rich people humor”: Fans react as Max Verstappen dons hilarious cap with Kelly Piquet

By Pranay Bhagi
Published Aug 09, 2025 14:32 GMT
Image Credits: Getty, L: Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet, R: Instagram/@kellypiquet
Image Credits: Getty, L: Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet, R: Instagram/@kellypiquet

Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, recently came out and uploaded an image with the four-time F1 champion on her Instagram story on August 9, 2025. While the model shared a wholesome picture, it was Verstappen's hilarious cap that stole the attention as fans reacted to the same.

Ad

Verstappen and his girlfriend Piquet were blessed with a daughter earlier this year. After Lily’s birth, while Kelly stayed home to care for the infant, the Dutchman took to the circuits. The Brazilian model was often spotted in the Red Bull garage, supporting her boyfriend, but hasn't been seen in the paddock since Lily's birth.

However, Piquet continued to support Max Verstappen via her Instagram stories as she cheered on the Dutchman. The F1 factories have shut down for the summer break after the Hungarian GP, with the drivers getting a couple of weeks off.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With the F1 summer break underway, the Red Bull driver and his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, took a well-deserved vacation, as they spent time together.

F1 champion Nelson Piquet’s daughter, Kelly, took to Instagram and shared images from the family's day out during the summer break. One of the photos uploaded by Max Verstappen's girlfriend was of the Red Bull driver hugging his girlfriend as the couple stood by the shore.

Ad

However, what caught the fans' eyes was not the smitten couple but the cap donned by the four-time F1 champion. The Dutchman flaunted a cap with b**bs on them. Verstappen has previously also worn these caps, and they made a return in the recent image uploaded by Kelly.

Image credits: Instagram/@kellypiquet
Image credits: Instagram/@kellypiquet

Fans took to the social media platform X and reacted to the same as they said,

Ad
“Rich people humour.”
Ad
Another mentioned, “The whattt cap 😭.”
“whyyyyyy is he so silly,” commented another.

Some came out and revealed how Max is a very likable character, while others asked where they could get themselves a similar cap.

“You truly inspire me Max!” commented a user.
Ad
Another wrote, “Need that cap.”
“The guy loves b**bs and to drive fast cars hard. What’s not to like?” mentioned a fan.

Max Verstappen is known for always wearing the Red Bull Racing jersey and doesn't really care about fashion. However, the Dutchman has worn the quirky b**b cap multiple times.

Max Verstappen’s Instagram post as he welcomes his daughter Lily

Max Verstappen and his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, broke the news about the Brazilian being pregnant in December 2024. The two welcomed Lily to the world on May 2 as Verstappen uploaded a post about the same on Instagram. He tagged Kelly in the post as a collaborator and shared a couple of pictures. The caption of the post read,

Ad
“Welcome to the world, sweet Lily Our hearts are fuller than ever - you are our greatest gift. We love you so much.”

Kelly Piquet also has a daughter with her previous boyfriend and former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, named Penelope.

About the author
Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Twitter icon

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Mitali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications