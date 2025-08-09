“Rich people humor”: Fans react as Max Verstappen dons hilarious cap with Kelly Piquet

Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, recently came out and uploaded an image with the four-time F1 champion on her Instagram story on August 9, 2025. While the model shared a wholesome picture, it was Verstappen's hilarious cap that stole the attention as fans reacted to the same.Verstappen and his girlfriend Piquet were blessed with a daughter earlier this year. After Lily’s birth, while Kelly stayed home to care for the infant, the Dutchman took to the circuits. The Brazilian model was often spotted in the Red Bull garage, supporting her boyfriend, but hasn't been seen in the paddock since Lily's birth.However, Piquet continued to support Max Verstappen via her Instagram stories as she cheered on the Dutchman. The F1 factories have shut down for the summer break after the Hungarian GP, with the drivers getting a couple of weeks off.With the F1 summer break underway, the Red Bull driver and his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, took a well-deserved vacation, as they spent time together.F1 champion Nelson Piquet’s daughter, Kelly, took to Instagram and shared images from the family's day out during the summer break. One of the photos uploaded by Max Verstappen's girlfriend was of the Red Bull driver hugging his girlfriend as the couple stood by the shore.However, what caught the fans' eyes was not the smitten couple but the cap donned by the four-time F1 champion. The Dutchman flaunted a cap with b**bs on them. Verstappen has previously also worn these caps, and they made a return in the recent image uploaded by Kelly.Image credits: Instagram/@kellypiquetFans took to the social media platform X and reacted to the same as they said,“Rich people humour.”dystainak @dystainakLINK@SCUDERIAFEMBOY Rich people humourAnother mentioned, “The whattt cap 😭.”“whyyyyyy is he so silly,” commented another.Some came out and revealed how Max is a very likable character, while others asked where they could get themselves a similar cap.“You truly inspire me Max!” commented a user.nicole ⁵⁵ @nicolefiftyfiveLINKYou truly inspire me Max!Another wrote, “Need that cap.”“The guy loves b**bs and to drive fast cars hard. What’s not to like?” mentioned a fan.Max Verstappen is known for always wearing the Red Bull Racing jersey and doesn't really care about fashion. However, the Dutchman has worn the quirky b**b cap multiple times.Max Verstappen’s Instagram post as he welcomes his daughter LilyMax Verstappen and his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, broke the news about the Brazilian being pregnant in December 2024. The two welcomed Lily to the world on May 2 as Verstappen uploaded a post about the same on Instagram. He tagged Kelly in the post as a collaborator and shared a couple of pictures. The caption of the post read,“Welcome to the world, sweet Lily Our hearts are fuller than ever - you are our greatest gift. We love you so much.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKelly Piquet also has a daughter with her previous boyfriend and former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, named Penelope.