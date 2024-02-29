"Right let’s go racing now!": Fans react to the conclusion of Red Bull boss Christian Horner's internal investigation

F1 fans took to social media to react to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner's exoneration from the internal investigation against him.

Horner found himself in muddy waters after a female member of staff made claims against him of 'inappropriate behavior' at the beginning of the month. The parent company was to quick to start internally investigating the matter and questioned the respective parties ahead of the launch of RB20 on February 15.

After due process, Red Bull GmbH cleared Horner of any wrongdoing. They wrote in an official statement::

"The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed. The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair rigorous and impartial."

They added:

"The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned."

F1 fans took to X to give their reactions to the verdict, with one fan claiming that they were ready to put the matter behind them and focus on racing, saying:

"Right let’s go racing now!"

While some fans urged the Red Bull team boss to file a defamation case against the complainant:

Red Bull team boss chimes in on his investigation after getting cleared

Christian Horner stated that he was 'pleased' that the investigation process was over and claimed that he had nothing further to comment on the matter and was looking forward to competing for the season ahead.

Speaking with Sky Sports's Craig Slater, Horner said:

"I'm just pleased that the process is over. Obviously, I can't comment about it, but we are here very much to focus now on the Grand Prix and the season ahead and trying to defend both of our titles."

When asked about the public nature of the issue, the Brit said:

"Again, I'm not going to be able to give you I'm afraid any further comments on it, but I'm pleased to be here in Bahrain and then with the team focused on the season ahead. Within the team it has never been stronger."

Christian Horner will stay on as the team principal of the reigning world champions and will be shifting his focus to the start of the season in Bahrain this weekend.