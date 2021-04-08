Romain Grosjean completes seat fitting ahead of his final Formula 1 test

Romain Grosjean had a near-fatal accident at last season's Bahrain Grand Prix. The Frenchman crashed near Turn 3 of the circuit and was caught in flames from the subsequent explosion. Grosjean suffered major burns to his hands, which kept him out of the last two races of the 2020 season.

The Frenchman has enjoyed a long career in the sport, which began in 2009. Grosjean was determined not to have the disastrous crash as his final memory in Formula 1. This prompted him to ask for a Formula 1 test to have a happy ending to his career, which saw the Frenchman finish on the podium on 10 occasions.

— Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) November 30, 2020

Could Grosjean test the Mercedes?

After Grosjean requested a final test in Formula 1, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff suggested that he was open to the idea. The Frenchman confirmed that he held talks with the Austrian regarding the same.

The executive producer of Netflix's Drive to Survive, James Gay-Rees revealed his crew is currently filming Grosjean's seat fitting. Speaking on the podcast, In the Fast Lane, James said:

"We were filming with Grosjean for a seat fitting today. He’s having one last spin with a team."

The team with which Grosjean will test remains unconfirmed. If Mercedes offers the Frenchman an opportunity to test their car, it will likely take place at Silverstone.

Although Romain Grosjean has retired from Formula 1, he has not stopped racing. The Frenchman is set to compete in IndyCar in 2021. He will race for the Illinois-based team, Dale Coyne Racing. However, Grosjean asserted he will only take part in street and circuit races. He will not be participating on any oval tracks.