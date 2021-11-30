Romain Grosjean reveals incident that "worried" his wife 

Romain Grosjean, in an interview on Nico Rosberg’s YouTube channel, revealed him not playing to win worried his wife. The Frenchman explained how his wife was worried to learn that he had a played a game of table tennis without points, with his trainer after his crash in Bahrain.

Explaining how his life changed after the crash, Romain Grosjean explained an incident with his wife and said:

“My wife worried at one point because after the crash i was playing table tennis and with my trainer in Bahrain when I was trying to comeback for Abu Dhabi, and we come back to the room and she said who won, I said I don’t know we dint play for points. She got worried because I never play for not winning and that happened.”

Watch Romain Grosjean speak to Nico Rosberg about an incident with his wife at timestamp 32:35 in the video below:

As an F1 driver, Romain Grosjean was always used to racing for a win or racing to achieve. However, his table-tennis match in Bahrain after his crash had an interesting reaction from his wife. The Frenchman had crashed at 67g’s force into the barriers at the Bahrain GP, where his car was split in two and caught flames.

Engulfed in the flames of his car for 27 seconds until he was rescued, the Frenchman’s Bahrain crash is one of the sport’s most horrific crashes in modern F1. Romain Grosjean sustained severe burns to his hands and is still being rehabilitated because of his injuries.

Romain Grosjean will drive for Andretti Autosport in 2022

While his 2020 campaign was cut short by his horrific accident, with two races left on the calendar, the Frenchman ended his F1 career with a Mercedes test. Completing his rookie orientation program in the Indy Car series, Romain Grosjean was announced as a driver for the 2022 season by the Andretti Autosport team earlier this year in September.

Romain Grosjean @RGrosjean Wanna go back at it badly 💯 Wanna go back at it badly 💯 https://t.co/V1UVxxQnsX

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In 2021, he successfully competed in the Indy Car series with Dale Coyne Racing where he claimed three podiums. Romain Grosjean aims to drive in the Indy 500 for next season in 2022.

Edited by Ashish Yadav