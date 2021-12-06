"It doesn't apply to one of us" - Lewis Hamilton fires shots at Max Verstappen after Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton took a jibe at Max Verstappen, saying the rules don't "apply to one of us."

Hamilton was asked if he had changed his driving style to cope with the intensity and fierceness of the title battle. The Briton complained about the rules of engagement on-track being unclear and took a subtle poke at Verstappen, suggesting the Dutchman had got away with too many on-track moments.

Speaking at the FIA drivers' conference, Hamilton took a jibe at Verstappen, saying:

"From my understanding, I know that I can’t overtake someone and go off track and then keep the position but I think that’s well known between all us drivers but it doesn’t apply to one of us, I guess."

Lewis Hamilton said his style of driving had changed due to unclear rules of racing. The reigning world champion had a run-in with Verstappen in the Sau Paulo Grand Prix, where the Dutchman went unpenalized. The Briton has since been as aggressive as Verstappen in his overtaking style and wheel-to-wheel battles.

Lewis Hamilton believes he has not changed his approach to driving

According to the British world champion, the FIA stewards have been unclear about the rules of engagement. Hamilton suggested that post the Brazil incident, there is no distinction between what was allowed and what was not allowed on the track, which made his driving style look different. However, the reigning world champion denied taking a different approach.

On being asked what had changed from earlier in the season, where both drivers preferred contact-free racing, to now, Lewis Hamilton said:

“I don’t think I’ve changed the way that I race. I think we’re seeing multiple incidents this year where even with Brazil we’re supposed to do our racing on track in between the white lines and the rules haven’t been clear from the stewards, that those things have been allowed, so that’s continued.”

After the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen now both have 369.5 points each, heading into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The narrow and tricky nature of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit made it almost impossible for both to not make contact. However, the finale of the season will have to be a contact-free race for both, if either wishes to win the title.

Edited by Anurag Changmai